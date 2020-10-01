Phillies Avoid Arbitration With Four, Two Key Phillies Remain Without Deals

Closer Hector Neris and star catcher J.T. Realmuto remain without deals and are currently scheduled to go to arbitration hearings.

The #Phillies have exchanged salary arbitration figures with J.T. Realmuto and Héctor Neris. Agreed to deals with Vince Velasquez, Zach Eflin, Adam Morgan and Jose Alvarez.

All four players that have agreed to deals are pitchers: Jose Alvarez, Zach Eflin, Adam Morgan and Vince Velasquez.

On Friday, the Phillies avoided arbitration with four of their players.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that Realmuto is seeking $12.4 million and the Phillies have offered $10 million.

Hector Neris is looking for $5.2 million and has been offered $4.25 million.

Neris will be critical to this team as the only proven arm in the bullpen with extended success while Realmuto is key to the Phillies future as the top catcher in the game and someone that the Phillies gave up their top prospect for last offseason.

Just because the two are currently scheduled for arbitration does not mean a new deal won't be reached. The Phillies have said they will focus on extending Realmuto as Spring Training draws closer.

Last season, the Phillies scheduled a hearing with Aaron Nola only to agree to a long term contract before that took place.

As for those who have deals in place, Velazquez will get $3.6 million, Morgan gets $1.575 million, Alvarez gets $2.95 million and Eflin will receive $2.625 million.