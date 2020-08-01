Phillies Comings and Goings

The Phillies offseason has been rather slow since the Phillies introduced both Didi Gregorius and Zack Wheeler in December. After seemingly taking the holiday season off, the Phillies were back in action with a handful of moves. Meanwhile, a familiar face finds a new landing spot.

Here is a rundown of some of the minor moves made in the last few days:

Phillies add Two Coaches

With the departure of Craig Driver to the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies needed to add a second glove in the Phillies bullpen aside Bob Stumpo. That position will go to Greg Brodzinski. Brodzinski was most recently a coach at Short Season Williamsport. His title will be bullpen catcher and "catching coach", though Driver was referred to as "receiving coach". Driver and Stumpo have been given a good amount of credit for working with the Phillies catching staff.

Also joining the Phillies is a familiar face to new manager Joe Girardi: Bobby Meacham. Beacham was a third base coach for Girardi both in Miami with the Florida Marlins and in New York with the Yankees. Beacham is not being assigned a specific role; he does not displace any of the current coaches. Beacham will help instill the culture Girardi is looking to build on a number of levels. Most recently, Beacham was manager of Triple-A Buffalo in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Phillies Sign former Yankees Infielder Torreyes

The Phillies added another utility infielder on a minor league deal in Ronald Torreyes. Torreyes was a utility player under Girardi with the Yankees. Torreyes can play second base, third base, and shortstop, as he has the last several seasons with the Yankees and Minnesota Twins. Torreyes had a decent season under Girardi in 2017, batting .292 for the Yankees over 108 games. Torreyes played in just seven games with the Twins in 2019.

Torreyes will compete with Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison for a bench spot.

Edubray Ramos signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Phillies cut ties with reliever Edubray Ramos after an injury-filled and otherwise underwhelming season. Ramos will get an opportunity to come to a major league camp. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Ramos was signed to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.