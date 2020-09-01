Report: Eagles To Move On From OC Mike Groh and WR Coach Carson Walch

Eagles expected to part ways today with OC Mike Groh and WR Carson Walch, league sources tell @mortreport and me.

Adam Schefter of ESPNm reports that the Eagles are now expected to part ways with both offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Despite the comment that Doug Pederson wanted all of his coaches back at his press conference yesterday, new reports say that may not be the case.

Many fans questioned (rightfully so) why the Eagles offense was so stagnant the past few years.

Then, this season, the team had the whole Greg Ward fiasco.

Ward is the third-best receiver rostered by the Eagles and was somehow left off of the opening day roster for the now-released Mack Hollins and remained sidelined during injuries while the team brought back Jordan Matthews for a third time.

No receiver beside Ward and maybe a few practice squad guys has really developed on this team and, according to the players themselves, those practice squad guys were coached up well by quarterback Josh McCown.

When a back-up QB has more impact on the development of these receivers than the receivers coach, there is probably an issue.

Then there's JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who failed to develop at all after being dominant in catches, there's simple route-running failures by nearly every receiver on the team and a lot of other simple mistakes that should be the focus of both Walch and Groh to eliminate, but never were.

On the flip side, Groh has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past two seasons and got the offense on track enough that they made the playoffs both seasons.

No official announcement has been made by the team, but if they move on from Groh, keeping Jim Schwartz becomes that much more important to avoid a total turnover in the coaching staff under Pederson.

UPDATE: The Eagles have officially moved on from both coaches after releasing a statement from Doug Pederson.