Sixers Continue To Struggle In Tornoto, Fall 107-95

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers traveled north on Wednesday to face off against the Raptors. Momentum was in their favor heading in, as they had been winners of their last four games. But it was not enough.

After some struggling on offense down the stretch the Raptors were able to pull away and hold off the Sixers. When all was said and done, the Raptors walked away with a 107-95 victory.

Being without the services of Joel Embiid has hurt the Sixers and the injury bug did not stop tonight. Just four minutes into the game Josh Richardson went down with a left hamstring injury and did not return.

Without the services of Embiid and Richardson, the supporting cast did the best they could to help carry the load in this game. Tobias Harris led the charge scoring 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Ben Simmons filled the stat sheet tonight like he always does. Tallying 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Along with his top-level defense guarding the likes of Siakam and Gasol.

The Richardson injury forced Brett Brown to go deeper into the bench than he usually does, and one player made the most of this opportunity.

Shake Milton is a guy we have seen very little of this season. But he made a very good impression to earn some minutes going forward. He finished the night with nine points, knocking down three shots from deep.

Furkan Korkmaz continues to be a solidified scorer for the Sixers’ bench. He knocked down a handful of shots from deep en route to scoring 17 points off the bench in this game.

The Sixers fought the good fight for most of this game. Falling just short in the closing moments. They now have a few days to rest and recover as they do not play again until Saturday when they will host the Los Angeles Lakers.