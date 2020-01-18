Sixers Top Bulls Behind Career Night From Furkan Korkmaz

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Friday night the Sixers were back in action at home looking to continue their dominance at home against the Bulls. Although the game was back in forth in the first half, the Sixers would pull away in the third quarter with the help of an unlikely hero.

When all was said and done, the Sixers walked away with a 100-89 victory and improved to 20-2 at home on the year.

Furkan Korkmaz was the story of the night. After being somewhat quiet in the first half, he came out after halftime and tried to shoot the lights out. He would erupt for 14 points in the third quarter and almost couldn’t miss from three. Korkmaz ended the game shooting 6/9 from beyond and posted a new career-high in points with 24.

Al Horford also had a good night at the office. He finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. On top of that, he also shot the ball effectively, making eight of his 14 shots. This was a nice bounce-back game from Horford and hopefully, he can keep it up while Joel Embiid finishes his rehab.

Ben Simmons came out tonight and showed why he should not be left off the All-Star team this year. He flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Simmons also put on a nice highlight reel with a handful of crowd erupting dunks. Including posterizing Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen on a fastbreak.

Some other nice stats from tonight include the Sixers not leaving any points at the free-throw line as the team made all 11 of their attempts in the game. Passing was also contagious tonight as the Sixers finished the game with 30 assists on 40 made field goals.

The Sixers will have a quick turnaround this weekend, as they are back in action on Saturday. They will head to New York to face off against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.