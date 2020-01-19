Tobias Harris Comes Up Big Late As Sixers Top Knicks

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After taking care of the Bulls on Friday night, the Sixers went right on the road to travel to New York to face the Knicks. Even though the Sixers have been a subpar team on the road, they got it done tonight and squeaked out a 90-87 victory.

The Sixers are now riding the high of a three-game win streak. This recent stint now has them just one game out of the third seed in the conference, and two and a half games out of the second seed.

This game was a lot closer than people would have liked. Although the Sixers looked in the driver's seat for most of the game, they could just never put together a good run to pull away and take full control of the contest.

Tobias Harris was the star of the night. He only finished with 15 points in the game, but he hit the biggest shot of the night. After Marcus Morris knocked down an elbow jumper to put the Knicks up in the closing moments, Harris came down on the next possession and hit a huge three to close out the game for the Sixers.

Josh Richardson might have had the best all-around game for the Sixers. He finished the night with 18 points, three rebounds, four rebounds, two steals, and one block. On top of that, he was the go-to option early in the fourth quarter on offense and kept the game close.

After having a career night on Friday against the Bulls, Furkan Korkmaz stayed hot in the garden. He followed up his 24 point night with a 17 point night off the bench and shot 3/7 from beyond.

Ben Simmons also kept his All-Star campaign going. When all was said and done he had 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

This win was not a pretty win, but the Sixers can take any kind of win they can get on the road. They are back in action on Monday for the MLK sleight as they face off against the Brooklyn Nets.