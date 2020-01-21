Two More Offensive Coordinator Candidates Come Off The Board

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/21/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After Ravens QB coach James Urban removed himself from consideration for the Eagles offensive coordinator position last week, the pool of candidates got even thinner.

Many of the big offensive coordinator candidates around the league have been hired and just three teams remain without an offensive coordinator for 2020 (JAX, MIN, PHI).

Though it was reported that USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was interviewing with the Eagles, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that the former back-up quarterback will be staying with the Trojans.

Elsewhere, the Eagles had begun to express interest in former Eagles back-up quarterback Mike Kafka.

Kafka is currently the quarterbacks coach for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

That idea was ended quickly with Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network reporting that Andy Reed would not allow an interview even if the Eagles requested it.

Part of the reasoning in blocking the request was that Kafka would not call plays under Doug Pederson, but with Eric Bienemy not being hired as a head coach, he won't call plays in KC either - nor will he get a promotion to offensive coordinator.

Other remaining candidates include internal options Press Taylor and Duce Staley, neither of whom are likely to shake much up or add many new ideas considering they have been on the staff each of the past two seasons, former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden and Jim Caldwell among others.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports that Caldwell will not be returning to the Dolphins in 2020 and is healthy and interested in coaching again.

The Eagles appear no closer to filling their vacant offensive coordinator and their pool of candidates seems to be drying up rather quickly.

