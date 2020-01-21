Two More Offensive Coordinator Candidates Come Off The Board

SOURCES: #USC OC Graham Harrell, who was a candidate to be the offensive coordinator of the #Eagles , is expected to remain with the Trojans, sources tell me & @AntonioCMorales .

Though it was reported that USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was interviewing with the Eagles, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that the former back-up quarterback will be staying with the Trojans.

Many of the big offensive coordinator candidates around the league have been hired and just three teams remain without an offensive coordinator for 2020 (JAX, MIN, PHI).

After Ravens QB coach James Urban removed himself from consideration for the Eagles offensive coordinator position last week, the pool of candidates got even thinner.

Elsewhere, the Eagles had begun to express interest in former Eagles back-up quarterback Mike Kafka.

Kafka is currently the quarterbacks coach for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

That idea was ended quickly with Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network reporting that Andy Reed would not allow an interview even if the Eagles requested it.

#Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka will stick on Andy Reid’s coaching staff in 2020, sources say. The #Eagles had interest in Kafka as an OC candidate but they’re aware Reid isn’t letting him go. No official request so he technically wasn’t blocked. Possible he gets a new title in KC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2020

Part of the reasoning in blocking the request was that Kafka would not call plays under Doug Pederson, but with Eric Bienemy not being hired as a head coach, he won't call plays in KC either - nor will he get a promotion to offensive coordinator.

Other remaining candidates include internal options Press Taylor and Duce Staley, neither of whom are likely to shake much up or add many new ideas considering they have been on the staff each of the past two seasons, former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden and Jim Caldwell among others.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports that Caldwell will not be returning to the Dolphins in 2020 and is healthy and interested in coaching again.

Jim Caldwell will not return to the Dolphins in 2020. He was hired by Brian Flores as the team’s assistant head coach/QB coach last February but he took a leave of absence due to health issues in July and did not return. He’s ready to return to coaching. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

The Eagles appear no closer to filling their vacant offensive coordinator and their pool of candidates seems to be drying up rather quickly.