YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #64 - Barometer Week

01/13/2020

The Flyers posted a 1-1-1 record against three top teams in the East and have another difficult week ahead of them with four games on the schedule. It is a week that could define the Flyers season and what the identity of the team will be for the season.

On this week's show, Kyle Collington, Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso discuss the past week of Flyers hockey and what is sure to be a barometer week ahead. That also look at Carter Hart's home and road splits and the vast differential and discuss more with the All-Star Game.

