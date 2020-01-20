Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #65 - Jake's Best Week

01/20/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

A busy week for the Flyers means a lot to talk about on a new You Would Think. The Flyers post a 3-1-0 record in four games, including a couple against difficult opponents at the top of the league standings and prepare for one final matchup against the arch-rival Pittsburgh Penguins before entering the bye week and the All-Star break.

Join co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. as they break down a strong week and recent resurgence for Jake Voracek, the injury to Carter Hart, the return of Justin Braun to the lineup and more on a new episode of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast.

Posted by on 01/20/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

