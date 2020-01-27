YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #66 - All-Star Break





The Flyers are in the middle of the All-Star break and bye week, so it's been a lighter week. That doesn't leave the You Would Think team with any less to talk about.

The Flyers entered the break with a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and the guys will break down the victory in the lone game of the week. They also take a look at the All-Star Game festivities from this weekend. Join co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. for another week of Flyers talk.

Follow You Would Think on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Follow Mike Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey

Follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto

Subscribe to YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.