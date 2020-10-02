A Rundown of the Phillies 2020 Jersey Numbers
We were all aware that the Phillies have a loaded camp in 2020. That led Todd Zolecki of MLB.com to wonder if the Phillies would run out of uniform numbers. Well, we broke it down and they are really close. As of Monday the 10th, the Phillies have all numbers currently assigned, retired, or held out of circulation with the exception of 65, 93, 96, 97, 98, and 99. 65 and 96 could be assigned in the very near future, depending the outcomes of a couple moves.
Some notes about the jersey numbers:
- Jay Bruce switched to number 9. I hear it is to honor someone; I am sure we will hear that story this Spring.
- That move means that Phil Gosselin gets bumped to number 8.
- Coaches Pedro Guerrero and David Lundquist took numbers for now in the high 90s to free up space for a couple of the new relievers. They rarely are seen in uniform anyway, due to a limit on the numbers of uniformed coaches.
- The numbers of Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Chase Utley remain out of circulation.
- 1, 14, 20, 32, 36, and 42 are previously retired and number 34 will be retired soon for Roy Halladay.
Here is a breakdown of all numbers through 99:
- Retired - Richie Ashburn
- Jean Segura
- Bryce Harper
- Scott Kingery
- Nick Williams
- Currently held out of circulation
- Josh Harrison
- Phil Gosselin
- Jay Bruce
- J.T. Realmuto
- Currently held out of circulation
- Neil Walker
- Logan Forsythe
- Retired - Jim Bunning
- Andrew Knapp
- Mikie Mahtook
- Rhys Hoskins
- Didi Gregorius
- Bryan Price
- Retired - Mike Schmidt
- Vince Velasquez
- Andrew McCutchen
- Matt Szczur
- Roman Quinn
- Joe Girardi
- Currently held out of circulation
- Aaron Nola
- Bud Norris
- Drew Storen
- David Robertson
- Nick Martini
- Retired - Steve Carlton
- Joe Dillon
- To be retired - Roy Halladay
- Jim Gott
- Retired - Robin Roberts
- Not currently assigned (Kept for Odubel Herrera, should he return)
- Paco Figueroa
- Anthony Swarzak
- Adam Haseley
- Edgar Garcia
- Retired baseball-wide - Jackie Robinson
- Nick Pivetta
- Christian Bethancourt
- Zack Wheeler
- Adam Morgan
- Cole Irvin
- Francisco Liriano
- Jake Arrieta
- Hector Neris
- Enyel De Los Santos
- Jose Alvarez
- Blake Parker
- Austin Davis
- Ranger Suarez
- Zach Eflin
- Deolis Guerra
- Seranthony Dominguez
- Rob Thomson
- Reggie McClain
- Cristopher Sanchez
- Dusty Wathan
- Marcio Llovera
- Victor Arano
- Unassigned - could go back to J.D. Hammer if he clears waivers
- Garrett Cleavinger
- Trevor Kelley
- Damon Jones
- Addison Russ
- Arquimedes Gamboa
- Kyle Dohy
- Tyler Gilbert
- Deivy Grullon
- Ronald Torreyes
- Connor Brogdon
- Austin Listi
- Adonis Medina
- Mickey Moniak
- JoJo Romero
- Alec Bohm
- Greg Brodzinski
- Bob Stumpo
- Spencer Howard
- Ramon Rosso
- Luke Williams
- Zach Warren
- Henri Lartigue
- Darick Hall
- Robert Stock
- Nick Maton
- Juan Castro
- Bob Meacham
- Unassigned
- David Lundquist
- Pedro Guerrero
- Unassigned - could go to Tommy Hunter soon
- Unassigned
- Unassigned
- Unassigned
