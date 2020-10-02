A Rundown of the Phillies 2020 Jersey Numbers

We were all aware that the Phillies have a loaded camp in 2020. That led Todd Zolecki of MLB.com to wonder if the Phillies would run out of uniform numbers. Well, we broke it down and they are really close. As of Monday the 10th, the Phillies have all numbers currently assigned, retired, or held out of circulation with the exception of 65, 93, 96, 97, 98, and 99. 65 and 96 could be assigned in the very near future, depending the outcomes of a couple moves.

Some notes about the jersey numbers: