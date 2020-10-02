A Rundown of the Phillies 2020 Jersey Numbers

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
02/10/2020

We were all aware that the Phillies have a loaded camp in 2020.  That led Todd Zolecki of MLB.com to wonder if the Phillies would run out of uniform numbers.  Well, we broke it down and they are really close.  As of Monday the 10th, the Phillies have all numbers currently assigned, retired, or held out of circulation with the exception of 65, 93, 96, 97, 98, and 99.   65 and 96 could be assigned in the very near future, depending the outcomes of a couple moves.

Some notes about the jersey numbers:

  • Jay Bruce switched to number 9.  I hear it is to honor someone; I am sure we will hear that story this Spring.
  • That move means that Phil Gosselin gets bumped to number 8.
  • Coaches Pedro Guerrero and David Lundquist took numbers for now in the high 90s to free up space for a couple of the new relievers. They rarely are seen in uniform anyway, due to a limit on the numbers of uniformed coaches.
  • The numbers of Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Chase Utley remain out of circulation.
  • 1, 14, 20, 32, 36, and 42 are previously retired and number 34 will be retired soon for Roy Halladay.

Here is a breakdown of all numbers through 99:

  1. Retired - Richie Ashburn
  2. Jean Segura
  3. Bryce Harper
  4. Scott Kingery
  5. Nick Williams
  6. Currently held out of circulation 
  7. Josh Harrison
  8. Phil Gosselin
  9. Jay Bruce
  10. J.T. Realmuto
  11. Currently held out of circulation
  12. Neil Walker
  13. Logan Forsythe
  14. Retired - Jim Bunning
  15. Andrew Knapp
  16. Mikie Mahtook
  17. Rhys Hoskins
  18. Didi Gregorius
  19. Bryan Price
  20. Retired - Mike Schmidt
  21. Vince Velasquez
  22. Andrew McCutchen
  23. Matt Szczur
  24. Roman Quinn
  25. Joe Girardi
  26. Currently held out of circulation
  27. Aaron Nola
  28. Bud Norris
  29. Drew Storen
  30. David Robertson
  31. Nick Martini
  32. Retired - Steve Carlton
  33. Joe Dillon
  34. To be retired - Roy Halladay
  35. Jim Gott
  36. Retired - Robin Roberts
  37. Not currently assigned (Kept for Odubel Herrera, should he return)
  38. Paco Figueroa
  39. Anthony Swarzak
  40. Adam Haseley
  41. Edgar Garcia
  42. Retired baseball-wide - Jackie Robinson
  43. Nick Pivetta
  44. Christian Bethancourt
  45. Zack Wheeler
  46. Adam Morgan
  47. Cole Irvin
  48. Francisco Liriano
  49. Jake Arrieta
  50. Hector Neris
  51. Enyel De Los Santos
  52. Jose Alvarez
  53. Blake Parker
  54. Austin Davis
  55. Ranger Suarez
  56. Zach Eflin
  57. Deolis Guerra
  58. Seranthony Dominguez
  59. Rob Thomson
  60. Reggie McClain
  61. Cristopher Sanchez
  62. Dusty Wathan
  63. Marcio Llovera
  64. Victor Arano
  65. Unassigned - could go back to J.D. Hammer if he clears waivers
  66. Garrett Cleavinger
  67. Trevor Kelley
  68. Damon Jones
  69. Addison Russ
  70. Arquimedes Gamboa
  71. Kyle Dohy
  72. Tyler Gilbert
  73. Deivy Grullon
  74. Ronald Torreyes
  75. Connor Brogdon
  76. Austin Listi
  77. Adonis Medina
  78. Mickey Moniak
  79. JoJo Romero
  80. Alec Bohm
  81. Greg Brodzinski
  82. Bob Stumpo
  83. Spencer Howard 
  84. Ramon Rosso
  85. Luke Williams
  86. Zach Warren
  87. Henri Lartigue
  88. Darick Hall
  89. Robert Stock
  90. Nick Maton
  91. Juan Castro
  92. Bob Meacham
  93. Unassigned
  94. David Lundquist
  95. Pedro Guerrero
  96. Unassigned - could go to Tommy Hunter soon
  97. Unassigned
  98. Unassigned
  99. Unassigned

