Ben Simmons Showing Strong Signs Of Development

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Ben Simmons has been on an impressive tear for the Sixers in recent weeks. He has put on multiple spectacular performances and looks like his game is starting to reach new heights.

Although we still have not seen much of a jumpshot from Simmons this season, there has been another part of his game that has drastically improved.

Having someone who can draw fouls and get to the line is something the Sixers have lacked. Jimmy Butler was supposed to be that guy for the Sixers moving forward, but both sides seemed to have different plans.

Simmons has stepped into that role for the Sixers and has been doing well. He has been much more aggressive when attacking the rim and getting to the foul line at a much more frequent rate. Simmons has shot at least nine free throws in five of the Sixers' last six games.

Ben Simmons the first two months of the season: 65 FTA

Ben Simmons the last two months of the season: 177 FTA



Not only is he being more aggressive and getting to the line. But he is also making them count as he shot 67% from the free-throw line in January. — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCSports) February 1, 2020

In the same six-game stretch Simmons shot an impressive 75.5% from the line in 61 attempts. This is a big jump from his career FT% of 59.1.

This improvement in free throw shooting has done great for Simmons’ scoring numbers as well. In January he averaged 22.2 PPG, his highest mark of the season thus far.

If Simmons can keep this up it will be a big step in his development. Knocking down more free throws a night will take Simmons from scoring 14-16 a night to scoring 18-20 a night. We have seen it in full effect as he has flirted with setting a new career-high in points twice in the past couple of weeks.

Being able to hit free throws will also help the Sixers at the end of games as well. It will allow Brett Brown to keep Simmons (and his elite defense) on the floor in closing moments. Teams will also not be able to try hack-a-Ben tactics late to try and stay in close games.

Simmons’ growing confidence is something great to see moving forward. In the past, we have seen him pass out of situations to avoid going to the foul line, which has hurt the Sixers in the past. Seeing Simmons take control of games and show how dominant he can be should be exciting to see for Sixers fans.

With this growing confidence who knows what is next as he continues to develop. Could this new-found confidence could lead to Simmons stepping out to the three-point line more? Only time will tell.