Duce Staley Has NFL Combine Drill Named After Him

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Much has been made of the situation surrounding Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley.

Staley is clearly among the best positional coaches in the league, creating a stable running game for years on end without many major talents and almost no continuity.

Despite that, he remains an assistant coach and was not interviewed for a potential offensive coordinator position this offseason, though the team might have never planned on hiring an offensive coordinator and that could be a reason he was not interviewed.

That situation lead to since disputed reports that he was interested in the running backs coach position at South Carolina.

The potential move to college certainly didn't make much sense as Staley is loved in Philadelphia and knows other coaches will listen to him, so nothing below an NFL offensive coordinator or head coaching position would seem to be a step down.

With that controversy out of the way, good news broke about the Eagles legend on Friday as the NFL released some of their changes to the NFL Scouting Combine.