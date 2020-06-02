Eagles Announce Full Slate of Coaching Hires

Morrehead has had stops at University of New Mexico, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Stanford over the past couple seasons.

Moorehead will become the sixth person to take on the position in as many years. Both he and the Eagles hope that he can end that streak.

Taking over as his wide receivers coach will be former NFL receiver Aaron Moorehead .

The rising star receives a promotion following his work with Carson Wentz (As well as Nick Foles and Josh McCown) over the past few seasons.

As previously reported , Press Taylor will assume the mantle of passing game coordinator for the Eagles.

The Eagles have made their coaching hires official .

Two other coaches will be added to the offensive side of the ball to provide new voices.

Rich Scangarello and Andrew Breiner have indeed been added and their titles are now known.

Scangarello will serve as a senior offensive assistant. His biggest role will likely be to simply serve as a new voice in the Eagles new brain trust on offense.

Breiner will join the team as a pass game analyst.

More on those two here.

TJ Paganetti, who was named the assistant running backs coach last offseason, receives a promotion in the form of assistant run game coordinator, so he will be assisting both Duce Staley and Jeff Stoutland closely in this coming season.

He had been at Oregon before graduating and serving as an assistant with the Eagles then becoming Oregon's linebackers coach. His work with the Eagles has all been on the offensive side of the ball and has dealt with the quarterbacks, to no one's surprise.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles moved Matt Burke from a special assistant to defensive line coach.

The Eagles picked up Burke last offseason after he was let go by the Dolphins.

He has experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

He will also have the title of run game coordinator to pair with the defensive line.

To clarify, he is the run game coordinator for stopping the run and will not be taking over any of Jeff Stoutland's responsibilities.

The defensive backs coach was the only other coaching vacancy on the defensive side of the ball.

As previously reported, the club made the hiring of Marquand Manuel official with the other moves to address that vacancy.

Dino Vasso, who had been the Eagles assistant defensive backs coach for the past four seasons, has been moved to an assistant coordinator position as the only other defensive adjustment.