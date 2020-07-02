Eagles Bring Back Darren Sproles, Brent Celek In Front Office Roles
02/07/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Just one day after announcing their slate of coaching hires, the Eagles have done the same with their front office hires.
The return of three former players and fan favorites Connor Barwin, Darren Sproles and Brent Celek are chief among them.
Barwin being named the special assistant to the general manager was previously reported, but his role with the team is to assist as a scout as well as to help players on the team develop as human beings.
He will be around to promote giving back to the community and to help players prepare for life after the NFL.
Celek and Sproles receive the title of personnel consultant.
The additions allow a pair of former players that loved the organization as Barwin did to return to the organization and provide their input.
The three hirings are not unlike what the Phillies have done recently hiring former contributors like Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa and Pete Mackanin to a front office role that keeps them bound to the organization and allows for a larger brain trust.
Sproles retired following the conclusion of the 2019 season while Celek retired following his release by the team in the offseason after their Super Bowl LII victory.
Though less flashy, the three other front office hirings are no less important.
Tom Hunkele is the biggest addition as he will take over as director of sports medicine following 14 years in a similar role with the Vikings.
The organization will hope that the Reading, PA native's addition helps to alleviate the level of injuries that the team will have to deal with going forward. It serves as yet another major change in the Eagles strength, conditioning and rehabilitation plans.
Ted Rath, who spent the last 11 seasons with the Lions, Dolphins and Rams, will be the team's director of sports performance in 2019.
A former linebacker, Rath has been a key component in keeping the teams he has been with among the healthiest in the league over recent seasons.
Finally, Jeremiah Washburn has been named the director of player personnel, but will also serve as a senior defensive assistant.
Washburn is the only internal promotion among the six as he was with the team in 2019 as well.
He has made coaching and front office stops with the Lions, Beard, Dolphins, Panthers and Ravens since 2002.
