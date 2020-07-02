Eagles Bring Back Darren Sproles, Brent Celek In Front Office Roles

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Just one day after announcing their slate of coaching hires, the Eagles have done the same with their front office hires.

The return of three former players and fan favorites Connor Barwin, Darren Sproles and Brent Celek are chief among them.

Barwin being named the special assistant to the general manager was previously reported, but his role with the team is to assist as a scout as well as to help players on the team develop as human beings.

He will be around to promote giving back to the community and to help players prepare for life after the NFL.

Celek and Sproles receive the title of personnel consultant.

The additions allow a pair of former players that loved the organization as Barwin did to return to the organization and provide their input.

The three hirings are not unlike what the Phillies have done recently hiring former contributors like Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa and Pete Mackanin to a front office role that keeps them bound to the organization and allows for a larger brain trust.

Sproles retired following the conclusion of the 2019 season while Celek retired following his release by the team in the offseason after their Super Bowl LII victory.

Though less flashy, the three other front office hirings are no less important.