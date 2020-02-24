Flyers Acquire F Derek Grant from Anaheim for Criscuolo, Pick

The Flyers have acquired center Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for AHL forward Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Just a few minutes after making a deadline-day deal for Nate Thompson , the Flyers added more depth by making another move.

Grant, 29, has 14 goals and 20 points in 49 games for the Ducks this season. Grant brings a solid two-way game, spending time on Anaheim’s power play and penalty kill this season.

With the two moves made by the Flyers on deadline day, Grant will likely serve as a third-line center addition to move Scott Laughton back to the wing, where Alain Vigneault has noted he likes Laughton. Thompson could either slot in as a fourth-line center or become the team’s 13th forward for added depth.

Criscuolo, 27, was signed in the offseason and spent the entire season with the Phantoms with eight goals and 16 assists in 40 games.