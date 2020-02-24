Flyers Acquire Nate Thompson from Montreal for Pick

The Flyers acquired center Nate Thompson from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Monday prior to the deadline.

Trade deadline day was filled with a lot of early activity and while the Flyers were not likely to be big players given large price tags for rentals, they were able to acquire some depth for a fairly low price.

Thompson brings a veteran presence to the Flyers bottom-six forwards. The 35-year-old scored four goals and had 14 points in 63 games with the Canadiens. Thompson also averaged over 12 minutes of ice time for the Canadiens and played as part of their penalty kill, so he has various roles in which he can be utilized.

The biggest reason for this addition is the uncertainty of Nolan Patrick’s health. Patrick has spent the entire season dealing from migranes that have kept him off the ice for extended periods. With just 20 games left this season and certainly no guarantees, the Flyers had a need for some additional forward depth.

The trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m., but given the Flyers limited cap space, it is unlikely that much else would happen today.