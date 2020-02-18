Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 60 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers have hit a crucial point in the season. There are just over 20 games remaining on the schedule, 23 to be exact. The trade deadline is in less than a week. Every game holds great importance, but one look at the standings shows just how important the next two games will be.

The Flyers currently hold the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 71 points. That is just one point behind the opponent for the next two games, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who technically hold the first wildcard spot with 72 points though they are tied for third in the division with the Islanders. It presents an opportunity for the Flyers to really solidify their place in the playoff race.

Game time is 7 p.m.