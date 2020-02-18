Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 60 Preview
02/18/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers have hit a crucial point in the season. There are just over 20 games remaining on the schedule, 23 to be exact. The trade deadline is in less than a week. Every game holds great importance, but one look at the standings shows just how important the next two games will be.

The Flyers currently hold the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 71 points. That is just one point behind the opponent for the next two games, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who technically hold the first wildcard spot with 72 points though they are tied for third in the division with the Islanders. It presents an opportunity for the Flyers to really solidify their place in the playoff race.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P
Sean Couturier 59 17 35 52 Pierre-Luc Dubois 60 17 27 44
Travis Konecny 56 19 29 48 Gustav Nyquist 60 12 25 37
Claude Giroux 59 16 28 44 Zach Werenski 53 18 17 35
Jake Voracek 59 11 32 43 Oliver Bjorkstrand 47 19 14 33
James van Riemsdyk  59 18 20 38 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30
 
Player to Watch
28 Claude Giroux 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, E
 
Claude Giroux has started to see the points roll in of late. He had a three-point game in Washington on Feb. 8 to snap a four-game pointless streak and now has nine points on a current five-game points streak, including three multi-point games.
 
The Blue Jackets have dealt with a ton of injuries, meaning they need a number of players to step up. Oliver Bjorkstrand has done that lately, going on a four-game points streak. 
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 90 Elvis Merzlikins
35 GP, 17-12-3, 2.59 GAA, .906 SV% 28 GP, 12-8-6, 2.21 GAA, .928 SV%

After getting two wins in his first two games back from injury, Carter Hart had a rough outing against the Lightning, making 19 saves on 23 shots in a loss. This will be Hart's first appearance of the season against Columbus and given the magnitude of these two games, likely won't be his last.

Once he was pressed into action as Columbus' No. 1 goalie, Elvis Merzlikins went on quite a run, winning 12 of 14 starts and recording five shutouts. The last four games have been very different. Merzlikins has played well, allowed three goals or less in each game, but is on a four-game losing streak.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
49 Joel Farabee 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 82 Connor Bunnaman 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup for Tuesday's game.

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Injuries: Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson, Joonas Korpisalo, Ryan Murray, Alexander Wennberg, Alexandre Texier, Dean Kukan

Scratches: Gabriel Carlsson, Kole Sherwood

Left Wing Center Right Wing
14 Gustav Nyquist 11 Kevin Stenlund 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand
71 Nick Foligno 38 Boone Jenner 24 Nathan Gerbe
22 Sonny Milano 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 52 Emil Bemstrom
15 Jakob Lilja 20 Riley Nash 50 Eric Robinson
Defense    
8 Zach Werenski 65 Markus Nutivaara  
44 Vladislav Gavrikov 58 David Savard  
4 Scott Harrington 2 Andrew Peeke  
Goalie    
90 Elvis Merzlikins 80 Matiss Kivlenieks  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (16th), Blue Jackets (26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Blue Jackets (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
    • Oct. 26, 2019 - Flyers 7, Blue Jackets 4 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 27, 2019 - Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2 (at CBJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
    • Claude Giroux - 31 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
    • Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 21 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
    • Jake Voracek - 27 GP, 7 G, 15 A, 22 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.15 GAA, .789 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs one power-play assist to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

Posted by on 02/18/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

