Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 61 Preview

Just as they did with Florida a week ago, the Flyers have a chance to create some separation with Columbus when they face each other again on Thursday night, as the Flyers look to complete a season sweep of the Blue Jackets on the road.

With a key win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Flyers made the jump from the final wildcard spot to third place in the Metropolitan Division. They retained the spot on a day off on Wednesday, as the Islanders lost to Colorado.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P Sean Couturier 60 18 35 53 Pierre-Luc Dubois 61 17 27 44 Travis Konecny 57 20 31 51 Gustav Nyquist 61 12 25 37 Claude Giroux 60 16 30 46 Zach Werenski 54 18 18 36 Jake Voracek 60 12 33 45 Oliver Bjorkstrand 48 20 14 34 James van Riemsdyk 60 18 20 38 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 8 Zach Werenski Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, +2 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -3

Travis Konecny picked up three points in Tuesday's game to set a new career high with 51 points on the season in just 57 games played. Konecny has points in three of the last four games, including two goals to reach the 20-goal mark for the third straight season.

Zach Werenski has had to carry a large part of the defensive play with Seth Jones out with injury. Werenski is a great offensive talent and can change a game with his abilities, but it has been a struggle for Columbus to put up points with so many players out of the lineup.