Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 61 Preview
02/20/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With a key win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Flyers made the jump from the final wildcard spot to third place in the Metropolitan Division. They retained the spot on a day off on Wednesday, as the Islanders lost to Colorado.
Just as they did with Florida a week ago, the Flyers have a chance to create some separation with Columbus when they face each other again on Thursday night, as the Flyers look to complete a season sweep of the Blue Jackets on the road.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|60
|18
|35
|53
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|61
|17
|27
|44
|Travis Konecny
|57
|20
|31
|51
|Gustav Nyquist
|61
|12
|25
|37
|Claude Giroux
|60
|16
|30
|46
|Zach Werenski
|54
|18
|18
|36
|Jake Voracek
|60
|12
|33
|45
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|48
|20
|14
|34
|James van Riemsdyk
|60
|18
|20
|38
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|8 Zach Werenski
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, +2
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|90 Elvis Merzlikins
|29 GP, 14-7-4, 2.90 GAA, .898 SV%
|29 GP, 12-9-6, 2.29 GAA, .924 SV%
Brian Elliott will be in goal for the Flyers on Thursday, making his third start of the season against the Blue Jackets. Elliott's last game was a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Feb. 11, allowing four goals on 24 shots. He allowed four goals on 26 shots in the Flyers 7-4 win over Columbus on Oct. 26 and allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Nov. 27.
Elvis Merzlikins gets back in goal after a rough night on Tuesday. He allowed four goals on 12 shots before being pulled during the third period. Merzlikins is currently on a five-game personal losing streak amid Columbus' six-game losing streak.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Justin Braun (flu, day-to-day, Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Lineup Notes
Mark Friedman enters the lineup for Thursday's game. Justin Braun is out with the flu and Shayne Gostisbehere was assigned to Lehigh Valley for a conditioning stint.
Blue Jackets Projected Lineup
Injuries: Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson, Joonas Korpisalo, Ryan Murray, Alexander Wennberg, Alexandre Texier, Dean Kukan
Scratches: Gabriel Carlsson, Sonny Milano
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|71 Nick Foligno
|18 Pierre-Luc Dubois
|28 Oliver Bjorkstrand
|14 Gustav Nyquist
|11 Kevin Stenlund
|52 Emil Bemstrom
|23 Stefan Matteau
|38 Boone Jenner
|24 Nathan Gerbe
|15 Jakob Lilja
|20 Riley Nash
|50 Eric Robinson
|Defense
|8 Zach Werenski
|65 Markus Nutivaara
|44 Vladislav Gavrikov
|58 David Savard
|4 Scott Harrington
|2 Andrew Peeke
|Goalie
|90 Elvis Merzlikins
|80 Matiss Kivlenieks
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16th), Blue Jackets (T-23rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Blue Jackets (9th)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- Oct. 26, 2019 - Flyers 7, Blue Jackets 4 (at PHI)
- Nov. 27, 2019 - Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2 (at CBJ)
- Feb. 18, 2020 - Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
- Claude Giroux - 32 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P
- Travis Konecny - 14 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 22 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
- Jake Voracek - 28 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 P
- Brian Elliott - 14 GP, 8-3-3, 2.49 GAA, .911 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
