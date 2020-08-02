Flyers-Capitals: Game 55 Preview

It all starts on Saturday night when the Flyers face the top team in the Metro, the Washington Capitals . The Flyers have played two very competitive games against the Capitals this season, but also face a critical situation where they need to continue gaining points to keep pace in the division and playoff race.

An opportunity to get two more points in the standing slipped away as the Flyers struggled in a poor effort in a 5-0 to the New Jersey Devils, the last place team in the Metropolitan Division. With a missed opportunity behind them, the Flyers go back to playing a demanding schedule against the top teams in the league.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P Sean Couturier 54 13 33 46 John Carlson 54 14 51 65 Travis Konecny 51 17 27 44 Alex Ovechkin 53 40 17 57 Jake Voracek 54 11 29 40 Jakub Vrana 54 23 22 45 Claude Giroux 54 13 22 35 Evgeny Kuznetsov 51 18 27 45 Kevin Hayes 54 17 15 32 Nicklas Backstrom 46 10 31 41

Player to Watch 28 Claude Giroux 8 Alex Ovechkin Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, -2 Last 5 Games: 9 G, 1 A, 10 P, +5

There was really no Flyer that had a good game on Thursday, but Claude Giroux's line was particularly poor. Giroux was on the ice for three goals against in the loss to the Devils, including the deciding goal just 13 seconds into the game. Giroux's offensive decline has as much to do with a changing role as it does performance, but the Flyers could use a big effort from the captain, who has gone 13 games without a goal and has just five assists in that time.

History is on the line on Saturday night for Alex Ovechkin. After posting a hat trick in his last game, Ovechkin sits just two goals away from 700 for his career. He sits at an even 40 goals on the season after scoring 14 goals in the last seven games.