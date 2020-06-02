Flyers-Devils: Game 54 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers continued their recent run of success by taking care of business against the last place team in the NHL with a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. On Thursday night, they will get one more game against a team near the bottom of the standings before the battle against top teams in the league resumes.

The New Jersey Devils come to town on Thursday night, as the Flyers look for their third straight win and fifth in the last six games. The Flyers are also looking to extend a five-game points streak.

The Devils have a very different look since their last meeting against the Flyers in early November. They underwent a coaching change and traded away a top scorer. Additionally, they will be without forward Nico Hischier and defenseman Sami Vatanen for Thursday's game, leaving them shorthanded in the lineup.

Game time is 7 p.m.