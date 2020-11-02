Flyers-Islanders: Game 57 Preview

That sets the stage for Tuesday's game between the two teams. This is the third meeting between the two teams this season, as the Flyers look to leap-frog over the Islanders in the standings.

The Flyers picked up a 4-1 win on home ice against the Florida Panthers to keep pace in the playoff race. Just as they finished off their win, the New York Islanders did the same against Washington, remaining one point ahead of the Flyers in the standings.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Sean Couturier 56 15 34 49 Brock Nelson 54 21 24 45 Travis Konecny 53 18 28 46 Mathew Barzal 54 18 27 45 Jake Voracek 56 11 32 43 Anthony Beauvillier 54 17 19 36 Claude Giroux 56 15 24 39 Josh Bailey 54 11 24 35 James van Riemsdyk 56 16 17 33 Anders Lee 54 17 15 32

Player to Watch 93 Jake Voracek 13 Mathew Barzal Last 5 Games: 0 G, 4 A, 4 P, +5 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -1

Jake Voracek has not scored in the last five games, but has points in four assists in that time. His energy level has been higher and he's certainly be active around the puck. The Flyers will need that energy in this game to keep things rolling.

Mathew Barzal has not been on the scoresheet much lately, but he remains a constant threat to turn a game upside down in an instant with his speed and skill.