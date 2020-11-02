Flyers-Islanders: Game 57 Preview
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers picked up a 4-1 win on home ice against the Florida Panthers to keep pace in the playoff race. Just as they finished off their win, the New York Islanders did the same against Washington, remaining one point ahead of the Flyers in the standings.
That sets the stage for Tuesday's game between the two teams. This is the third meeting between the two teams this season, as the Flyers look to leap-frog over the Islanders in the standings.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|56
|15
|34
|49
|Brock Nelson
|54
|21
|24
|45
|Travis Konecny
|53
|18
|28
|46
|Mathew Barzal
|54
|18
|27
|45
|Jake Voracek
|56
|11
|32
|43
|Anthony Beauvillier
|54
|17
|19
|36
|Claude Giroux
|56
|15
|24
|39
|Josh Bailey
|54
|11
|24
|35
|James van Riemsdyk
|56
|16
|17
|33
|Anders Lee
|54
|17
|15
|32
|Player to Watch
|93 Jake Voracek
|13 Mathew Barzal
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 4 A, 4 P, +5
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|28 GP, 14-6-4, 2.86 GAA, .901 SV%
|33 GP, 16-9-4, 2.58 GAA, .915 SV%
Brian Elliott will be back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday night. Elliott played another strong game against the Capitals on Saturday, making 25 saves in the win. Elliott has a 5-1-1 record in his last seven starts.
Semyon Varlamov is back in goal as part of the Islanders regular rotation. Varlamov took the loss on Saturday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, allowing two goals on 29 shots. Varlamov has just a 2-6-1 record in nine games since Jan. 2.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Joel Farabee (illness, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|48 Morgan Frost
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Lineup Notes
Joel Farabee seems likely to return to action on Tuesday night, but that won't be officially known until warmups. Who Farabee replaces if he is back in also remains to be seen until closer to game time.
Islanders Projected Lineup
Injuries: Adam Pelech, Cal Clutterbuck
Scratches: Kieffer Bellows, Tom Kuhnackl, Sebastian Aho
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|32 Ross Johnston
|10 Derick Brassard
|28 Michael Dal Colle
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|47 Leo Komarov
|Defense
|25 Devon Toews
|6 Ryan Pulock
|2 Nick Leddy
|55 Johnny Boychuk
|8 Noah Dobson
|24 Scott Mayfield
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Islanders (T-15th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-13th), Islanders (24th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 51 GP, 18 G, 36 A, 54 P
- Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 9 G, 18 A, 27 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 8-1-7, 2.56 GAA, .915 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
