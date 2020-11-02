Flyers-Islanders: Game 57 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
In Return from Injury, Hart Proves to Be Key to Flyers Win

02/11/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers picked up a 4-1 win on home ice against the Florida Panthers to keep pace in the playoff race. Just as they finished off their win, the New York Islanders did the same against Washington, remaining one point ahead of the Flyers in the standings.

That sets the stage for Tuesday's game between the two teams. This is the third meeting between the two teams this season, as the Flyers look to leap-frog over the Islanders in the standings.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
Sean Couturier 56 15 34 49 Brock Nelson 54 21 24 45
Travis Konecny 53 18 28 46 Mathew Barzal 54 18 27 45
Jake Voracek 56 11 32 43 Anthony Beauvillier 54 17 19 36
Claude Giroux 56 15 24 39 Josh Bailey 54 11 24 35
James van Riemsdyk  56 16 17 33 Anders Lee 54 17 15 32
 
Player to Watch
93 Jake Voracek 13 Mathew Barzal
Last 5 Games: 0 G, 4 A, 4 P, +5 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -1
 
Jake Voracek has not scored in the last five games, but has points in four assists in that time. His energy level has been higher and he's certainly be active around the puck. The Flyers will need that energy in this game to keep things rolling.
 
Mathew Barzal has not been on the scoresheet much lately, but he remains a constant threat to turn a game upside down in an instant with his speed and skill.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
37 Brian Elliott 40 Semyon Varlamov
28 GP, 14-6-4, 2.86 GAA, .901 SV% 33 GP, 16-9-4, 2.58 GAA, .915 SV%

Brian Elliott will be back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday night. Elliott played another strong game against the Capitals on Saturday, making 25 saves in the win. Elliott has a 5-1-1 record in his last seven starts.

Semyon Varlamov is back in goal as part of the Islanders regular rotation. Varlamov took the loss on Saturday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, allowing two goals on 29 shots. Varlamov has just a 2-6-1 record in nine games since Jan. 2.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Joel Farabee (illness, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 48 Morgan Frost 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 82 Connor Bunnaman 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
37 Brian Elliott 79 Carter Hart  

Lineup Notes

Joel Farabee seems likely to return to action on Tuesday night, but that won't be officially known until warmups. Who Farabee replaces if he is back in also remains to be seen until closer to game time.

Islanders Projected Lineup

Injuries: Adam Pelech, Cal Clutterbuck

Scratches: Kieffer Bellows, Tom Kuhnackl, Sebastian Aho

Left Wing Center Right Wing
27 Anders Lee 13 Mathew Barzal 7 Jordan Eberle
18 Anthony Beauvillier 29 Brock Nelson 12 Josh Bailey
32 Ross Johnston 10 Derick Brassard 28 Michael Dal Colle
17 Matt Martin 53 Casey Cizikas 47 Leo Komarov
Defense    
25 Devon Toews 6 Ryan Pulock  
2 Nick Leddy 55 Johnny Boychuk  
8 Noah Dobson 24 Scott Mayfield  
Goalie    
40 Semyon Varlamov 1 Thomas Greiss  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Islanders (T-15th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-13th), Islanders (24th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
    • Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Claude Giroux - 51 GP, 18 G, 36 A, 54 P
    • Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
    • Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 9 G, 18 A, 27 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 P
    • Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 8-1-7, 2.56 GAA, .915 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

