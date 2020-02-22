Flyers-Jets: Game 62 Preview
02/22/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
There is hardly anything comfortable about the Flyers place in the standings. At 75 points and in third in the Metropolitan Division, just five points separate the Flyers from the division lead, but just three separate them from being out of the playoff picture completely. Still, they have put themselves in a position to eventually solidify their place in the race if they keep on the current path.
Their next matchup comes on Saturday afternoon, when they face the Winnipeg Jets, as they look for a third straight win and another chance to continue their climb in the standings. It is an especially important game as it marks the last before Monday's trade deadline, so the result could influence the Flyers in one way or another as the deadline approaches.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Winnipeg Jets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|61
|18
|36
|54
|Mark Scheifele
|62
|26
|39
|65
|Travis Konecny
|58
|21
|33
|54
|Kyle Connor
|62
|30
|33
|63
|Claude Giroux
|61
|17
|30
|47
|Patrik Laine
|60
|25
|33
|58
|Jake Voracek
|61
|12
|33
|45
|Blake Wheeler
|62
|20
|35
|55
|James van Riemsdyk
|61
|18
|20
|38
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|62
|22
|27
|49
|Player to Watch
|9 Ivan Provorov
|55 Mark Scheifele
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, -5
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Connor Hellebuyck
|36 GP, 18-12-3, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV%
|50 GP, 26-18-5, 2.71 GAA, .919 SV%
Carter Hart was solid in Tuesday's win at home over Columbus, making 28 saves on 29 shots for his third win since returning last Monday. Hart entered in relief against the Jets earlier this season, allowing one goal on seven shots. He stopped 31 of 32 shots in a win against the Jets in their trip to Philadelphia last season.
Connor Hellebuyck also got the night off on Thursday after picking up a win on Tuesday, stopping 31 of 34 shots against Los Angeles. Hellebuyck made 29 saves against the Flyers in a win on Dec. 15.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere, Mark Friedman
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Justin Braun makes his return to the lineup after missing Thursday's game with the flu. Mark Friedman will sit as the healthy scratch.
Jets Projected Lineup
Injuries: Mark Letestu, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Luca Sbisa, Adam Lowry
Scratches: Cody Eakin, Andrei Chibisov, Anthony Bitetto, Dustin Byfuglien, Sami Niku
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Nikolaj Ehlers
|55 Mark Scheifele
|26 Blake Wheeler
|81 Kyle Connor
|9 Andrew Copp
|29 Patrik Laine
|58 Jansen Harkins
|28 Jack Roslovic
|82 Mason Appleton
|57 Gabriel Bourque
|21 Nick Shore
|38 Logan Shaw
|Defense
|44 Josh Morrissey
|3 Tucker Poolman
|7 Dmitry Kulikov
|4 Neal Pionk
|88 Nathan Beaulieu
|12 Dylan DeMelo
|Goalie
|37 Connor Hellebuyck
|30 Laurent Brossoit
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (15th), Jets (T-16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Jets (26th)
- Recent History vs. Jets
- Dec. 9, 2018 - Jets 7, Flyers 1 (at WPG)
- Jan. 28, 2019 - Flyers 3, Jets 1 (at PHI)
- Dec. 15, 2019 - Jets 7, Flyers 3 (at WPG)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
- Claude Giroux - 30 GP, 8 G, 19 A, 27 P
- Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 27 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .949 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
