Flyers-Jets: Game 62 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

There is hardly anything comfortable about the Flyers place in the standings. At 75 points and in third in the Metropolitan Division, just five points separate the Flyers from the division lead, but just three separate them from being out of the playoff picture completely. Still, they have put themselves in a position to eventually solidify their place in the race if they keep on the current path.

Their next matchup comes on Saturday afternoon, when they face the Winnipeg Jets, as they look for a third straight win and another chance to continue their climb in the standings. It is an especially important game as it marks the last before Monday's trade deadline, so the result could influence the Flyers in one way or another as the deadline approaches.

Game time is 1 p.m.