Flyers-Jets: Game 62 Preview

02/22/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

There is hardly anything comfortable about the Flyers place in the standings. At 75 points and in third in the Metropolitan Division, just five points separate the Flyers from the division lead, but just three separate them from being out of the playoff picture completely. Still, they have put themselves in a position to eventually solidify their place in the race if they keep on the current path.

Their next matchup comes on Saturday afternoon, when they face the Winnipeg Jets, as they look for a third straight win and another chance to continue their climb in the standings. It is an especially important game as it marks the last before Monday's trade deadline, so the result could influence the Flyers in one way or another as the deadline approaches.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Winnipeg Jets GP G A P
Sean Couturier 61 18 36 54 Mark Scheifele 62 26 39 65
Travis Konecny 58 21 33 54 Kyle Connor 62 30 33 63
Claude Giroux 61 17 30 47 Patrik Laine 60 25 33 58
Jake Voracek 61 12 33 45 Blake Wheeler 62 20 35 55
James van Riemsdyk  61 18 20 38 Nikolaj Ehlers 62 22 27 49
 
Player to Watch
9 Ivan Provorov 55 Mark Scheifele
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, -5
 
Ivan Provorov has put up solid numbers offensive, but it will be about defensive play and silencing the Jets potent offense that will be key to this game. He will have quite the task against several scorers for Winnipeg.
 
Mark Scheifele went three straight games without a point and 12 without a goal, then posted a four-point game and a hat trick on Thursday. Scheifele had a three-point game against the Flyers back on Dec. 15.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 37 Connor Hellebuyck
36 GP, 18-12-3, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV% 50 GP, 26-18-5, 2.71 GAA, .919 SV%

Carter Hart was solid in Tuesday's win at home over Columbus, making 28 saves on 29 shots for his third win since returning last Monday. Hart entered in relief against the Jets earlier this season, allowing one goal on seven shots. He stopped 31 of 32 shots in a win against the Jets in their trip to Philadelphia last season.

Connor Hellebuyck also got the night off on Thursday after picking up a win on Tuesday, stopping 31 of 34 shots against Los Angeles. Hellebuyck made 29 saves against the Flyers in a win on Dec. 15.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere, Mark Friedman

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
49 Joel Farabee 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 82 Connor Bunnaman 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Justin Braun makes his return to the lineup after missing Thursday's game with the flu. Mark Friedman will sit as the healthy scratch. 

Jets Projected Lineup

Injuries: Mark Letestu, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Luca Sbisa, Adam Lowry

Scratches: Cody Eakin, Andrei Chibisov, Anthony Bitetto, Dustin Byfuglien, Sami Niku

Left Wing Center Right Wing
27 Nikolaj Ehlers 55 Mark Scheifele 26 Blake Wheeler
81 Kyle Connor 9 Andrew Copp 29 Patrik Laine
58 Jansen Harkins 28 Jack Roslovic 82 Mason Appleton
57 Gabriel Bourque 21 Nick Shore 38 Logan Shaw
Defense    
44 Josh Morrissey 3 Tucker Poolman  
7 Dmitry Kulikov 4 Neal Pionk  
88 Nathan Beaulieu 12 Dylan DeMelo  
Goalie    
37 Connor Hellebuyck 30 Laurent Brossoit  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (15th), Jets (T-16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Jets (26th)
  • Recent History vs. Jets
    • Dec. 9, 2018 - Jets 7, Flyers 1 (at WPG)
    • Jan. 28, 2019 - Flyers 3, Jets 1 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 15, 2019 - Jets 7, Flyers 3 (at WPG)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • Claude Giroux - 30 GP, 8 G, 19 A, 27 P
    • Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 27 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .949 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Konecny needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

