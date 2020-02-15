Flyers-Lightning: Game 59 Preview

Their final game of a three-game road trip comes against the Tampa Bay Lightning . Much like the first meeting against the Lightning, Tampa enters as the hottest team in the league, currently on a nine-game winning streak, just as they were when they paid a visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 11.

The Flyers kicked off their stay in Florida by defeating the Panthers for the second time this week, opening up a 4-0 lead before finishing off the game in a 6-2 victory.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P Sean Couturier 58 17 34 51 Nikita Kucherov 56 27 43 70 Travis Konecny 55 19 28 47 Steven Stamkos 52 26 33 59 Jake Voracek 58 11 32 43 Brayden Point 55 20 35 55 Claude Giroux 58 15 27 42 Victor Hedman 56 9 38 47 James van Riemsdyk 58 17 20 37 Alex Killorn 56 21 21 42

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 86 Nikita Kucherov Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, +6

Travis Konecny has goals in two of the past four games for the Flyers and his speed is an element that will be needed in this game. Konecny can serve as a spark plug in these games and should be a player looking to get involved early.

Nikita Kucherov missed Tampa's last game with injury after leaving their 2-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday early. Kucherov has three goals in the last five games and has tallied nine points, so he's getting hot at the right time as the Lightning make a run.