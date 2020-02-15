Flyers-Lightning: Game 59 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
02/15/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers kicked off their stay in Florida by defeating the Panthers for the second time this week, opening up a 4-0 lead before finishing off the game in a 6-2 victory.

Their final game of a three-game road trip comes against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Much like the first meeting against the Lightning, Tampa enters as the hottest team in the league, currently on a nine-game winning streak, just as they were when they paid a visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 11.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Sean Couturier 58 17 34 51 Nikita Kucherov 56 27 43 70
Travis Konecny 55 19 28 47 Steven Stamkos 52 26 33 59
Jake Voracek 58 11 32 43 Brayden Point 55 20 35 55
Claude Giroux 58 15 27 42 Victor Hedman 56 9 38 47
James van Riemsdyk  58 17 20 37 Alex Killorn 56 21 21 42
 
Player to Watch
11 Travis Konecny 86 Nikita Kucherov
Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, +6
 
Travis Konecny has goals in two of the past four games for the Flyers and his speed is an element that will be needed in this game. Konecny can serve as a spark plug in these games and should be a player looking to get involved early.
 
Nikita Kucherov missed Tampa's last game with injury after leaving their 2-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday early. Kucherov has three goals in the last five games and has tallied nine points, so he's getting hot at the right time as the Lightning make a run.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
34 GP, 17-11-3, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV% 43 GP, 31-9-3, 2.41 GAA, .921 SV%

Two games since his return from injury, Carter Hart has picked up two wins against the Panthers. He was excellent through the first two periods of Thursday's game, then allowed two tough goals before locking things down in the third period, finishing with 26 saves. His only loss in his last five starts dates back to the first meeting of the season against the Lightning, where he allowed just one goal on 28 shots in a 1-0 loss.

It's been quite the run for Andrei Vasilevskiy. First, he's on a seven-game winning streak and has won 17 of his last 18 starts, with his only loss coming in overtime on Jan. 27 to Dallas. In fact, his last two losses have come in overtime to Dallas, the other on Dec. 19, and he hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 against Washington. Vasilevskiy posted a 23-save shutout against the Flyers on Jan. 11.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
49 Joel Farabee 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 82 Connor Bunnaman 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

There are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup for Saturday. Morgan Frost was sent down to Lehigh Valley on Friday, as the team will head home following Saturday's game and don't need the extra forward at this time.

Lightning Projected Lineup

Injuries: Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta

Scratches: Mathieu Jospeh, Cameron Gaunce

Left Wing Center Right Wing
91 Steven Stamkos 21 Brayden Point 86 Nikita Kucherov
18 Ondrej Palat 71 Anthony Cirelli 9 Tyler Johnson
17 Alex Killorn 13 Cedric Paquette 14 Patrick Maroon
23 Carter Verhaeghe 67 Mitchell Stephens 37 Yanni Gourde
Defense    
77 Victor Hedman 81 Erik Cernak  
98 Mikhail Sergechev 22 Kevin Shattenkirk  
55 Braydon Coburn 2 Luke Schenn  
Goalie    
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 35 Curtis McElhinney  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Lightning (5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-12th), Lightning (2nd)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning
    • Nov. 17, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at PHI) 
    • Dec. 27, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at TB)
    • Feb. 19, 2019 - Lightning 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 11, 2020 - Lightning 1, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
    • Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 5 G, 31 A, 36 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 P
    • Jake Voracek - 27 GP, 5 G, 15 A, 20 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 3.53 GAA, .892 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

