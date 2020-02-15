Flyers-Lightning: Game 59 Preview
02/15/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers kicked off their stay in Florida by defeating the Panthers for the second time this week, opening up a 4-0 lead before finishing off the game in a 6-2 victory.
Their final game of a three-game road trip comes against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Much like the first meeting against the Lightning, Tampa enters as the hottest team in the league, currently on a nine-game winning streak, just as they were when they paid a visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 11.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|58
|17
|34
|51
|Nikita Kucherov
|56
|27
|43
|70
|Travis Konecny
|55
|19
|28
|47
|Steven Stamkos
|52
|26
|33
|59
|Jake Voracek
|58
|11
|32
|43
|Brayden Point
|55
|20
|35
|55
|Claude Giroux
|58
|15
|27
|42
|Victor Hedman
|56
|9
|38
|47
|James van Riemsdyk
|58
|17
|20
|37
|Alex Killorn
|56
|21
|21
|42
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|86 Nikita Kucherov
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, +6
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|34 GP, 17-11-3, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV%
|43 GP, 31-9-3, 2.41 GAA, .921 SV%
Two games since his return from injury, Carter Hart has picked up two wins against the Panthers. He was excellent through the first two periods of Thursday's game, then allowed two tough goals before locking things down in the third period, finishing with 26 saves. His only loss in his last five starts dates back to the first meeting of the season against the Lightning, where he allowed just one goal on 28 shots in a 1-0 loss.
It's been quite the run for Andrei Vasilevskiy. First, he's on a seven-game winning streak and has won 17 of his last 18 starts, with his only loss coming in overtime on Jan. 27 to Dallas. In fact, his last two losses have come in overtime to Dallas, the other on Dec. 19, and he hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 against Washington. Vasilevskiy posted a 23-save shutout against the Flyers on Jan. 11.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
There are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup for Saturday. Morgan Frost was sent down to Lehigh Valley on Friday, as the team will head home following Saturday's game and don't need the extra forward at this time.
Lightning Projected Lineup
Injuries: Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta
Scratches: Mathieu Jospeh, Cameron Gaunce
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|91 Steven Stamkos
|21 Brayden Point
|86 Nikita Kucherov
|18 Ondrej Palat
|71 Anthony Cirelli
|9 Tyler Johnson
|17 Alex Killorn
|13 Cedric Paquette
|14 Patrick Maroon
|23 Carter Verhaeghe
|67 Mitchell Stephens
|37 Yanni Gourde
|Defense
|77 Victor Hedman
|81 Erik Cernak
|98 Mikhail Sergechev
|22 Kevin Shattenkirk
|55 Braydon Coburn
|2 Luke Schenn
|Goalie
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|35 Curtis McElhinney
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Lightning (5th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-12th), Lightning (2nd)
- Recent History vs. Lightning
- Nov. 17, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Dec. 27, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at TB)
- Feb. 19, 2019 - Lightning 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Jan. 11, 2020 - Lightning 1, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
- Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 5 G, 31 A, 36 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 P
- Jake Voracek - 27 GP, 5 G, 15 A, 20 P
- Kevin Hayes - 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 3.53 GAA, .892 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.
- Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
