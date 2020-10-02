Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Panthers: Game 56 Preview

02/10/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

A dominant win in Washington certainly helped to lift the Flyers spirits again after an embarrassing loss to New Jersey. Despite that, it was not enough to push them back into the playoff picture just yet due to tiebreakers.

The Flyers certainly have an opportunity to change that over the next week and beyond. The Flyers next six games come against teams right in the thick of the playoff race. For now, the focus is simply on the next one, which comes against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P
Sean Couturier 55 15 34 49 Jonathan Huberdeau 54 19 49 68
Travis Konecny 52 18 28 46 Aleksander Barkov 51 16 38 54
Jake Voracek 55 11 31 42 Mike Hoffman 54 21 24 45
Claude Giroux 55 14 24 38 Evgenii Dadonov 54 23 18 41
Kevin Hayes  55 17 15 32 Keith Yandle 54 5 34 39
 
Player to Watch
14 Sean Couturier 68 Mike Hoffman
Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +1
 
Sean Couturier scored two goals on Saturday to snap an eight-game goalless drought. He had seven assists in that time and added another assist in Saturday's game, so the points are still coming for Couturier of late.
 
Mike Hoffman is up to 21 goals on the season and has scored in three of the last four games for the Panthers. When Hoffman is scoring, he's scoring in bunches, especially on the power play, so he's one to watch at this time.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 72 Sergei Bobrovsky
32 GP, 15-11-3, 2.61 GAA, .905 SV% 42 GP, 20-15-5, 3.27 GAA, .898 SV%

Carter Hart picked up a win via a shootout over the Bruins for the second time this season on Jan. 13, then suffered an injury in practice the next day. He missed nearly the next four weeks, which included the All-Star break and bye, resulting in nine games missed. The Flyers went 6-2-1 over the nine games with Brian Elliott leading the way. Hart makes his return to the net on Monday night.

Another matchup with the Panthers means another game with Sergei Bobrovsky in net against his former team. Bobrovsky has suffered three straight losses, making 44 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets before two straight regulation losses to Vegas and Pittsburgh. Bobrovsky made 35 saves in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Nov. 19.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Joel Farabee (illness, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 48 Morgan Frost 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 82 Connor Bunnaman 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Outside of Carter Hart's return, no changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Joel Farabee did return to practice, but Alain Vigneault noted that the forward lost some weight due to illness and is working to build that back up.

Panthers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Brian Boyle, Chris Driedger

Scratches: Denis Malgin

Left Wing Center Right Wing
11 Jonathan Huberdeau 16 Aleksander Barkov 63 Evgenii Dadonov
10 Brett Connolly 21 Vincent Trocheck 55 Noel Acciari
77 Frank Vatrano 14 Dominic Toninato 68 Mike Hoffman
8 Jayce Hawryluk 7 Colton Sceviour 13 Mark Pysyk
Defense    
3 Keith Yandle 5 Aaron Ekblad  
61 Riley Stillman 6 Anton Stralman  
19 Michael Matheson 52 Mackenzie Weegar  
Goalie    
72 Sergei Bobrovsky 33 Samuel Montembeault  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Panthers (T-6th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-13th), Panthers (25th)
  • Recent History vs. Panthers
    • Oct. 16, 2018 - Flyers 6, Panthers 5 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Nov. 13, 2018 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 29, 2018 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (at FLA)
    • Nov. 19, 2019 - Panthers 5, Flyers 2 (at FLA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers
    • Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Claude Giroux - 38 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 30 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.02 GAA, .889 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

