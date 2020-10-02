Flyers-Panthers: Game 56 Preview

The Flyers certainly have an opportunity to change that over the next week and beyond. The Flyers next six games come against teams right in the thick of the playoff race. For now, the focus is simply on the next one, which comes against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

A dominant win in Washington certainly helped to lift the Flyers spirits again after an embarrassing loss to New Jersey. Despite that, it was not enough to push them back into the playoff picture just yet due to tiebreakers.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Sean Couturier 55 15 34 49 Jonathan Huberdeau 54 19 49 68 Travis Konecny 52 18 28 46 Aleksander Barkov 51 16 38 54 Jake Voracek 55 11 31 42 Mike Hoffman 54 21 24 45 Claude Giroux 55 14 24 38 Evgenii Dadonov 54 23 18 41 Kevin Hayes 55 17 15 32 Keith Yandle 54 5 34 39

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 68 Mike Hoffman Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +1

Sean Couturier scored two goals on Saturday to snap an eight-game goalless drought. He had seven assists in that time and added another assist in Saturday's game, so the points are still coming for Couturier of late.

Mike Hoffman is up to 21 goals on the season and has scored in three of the last four games for the Panthers. When Hoffman is scoring, he's scoring in bunches, especially on the power play, so he's one to watch at this time.