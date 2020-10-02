Flyers-Panthers: Game 56 Preview
02/10/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A dominant win in Washington certainly helped to lift the Flyers spirits again after an embarrassing loss to New Jersey. Despite that, it was not enough to push them back into the playoff picture just yet due to tiebreakers.
The Flyers certainly have an opportunity to change that over the next week and beyond. The Flyers next six games come against teams right in the thick of the playoff race. For now, the focus is simply on the next one, which comes against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Florida Panthers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|55
|15
|34
|49
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|54
|19
|49
|68
|Travis Konecny
|52
|18
|28
|46
|Aleksander Barkov
|51
|16
|38
|54
|Jake Voracek
|55
|11
|31
|42
|Mike Hoffman
|54
|21
|24
|45
|Claude Giroux
|55
|14
|24
|38
|Evgenii Dadonov
|54
|23
|18
|41
|Kevin Hayes
|55
|17
|15
|32
|Keith Yandle
|54
|5
|34
|39
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|68 Mike Hoffman
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +4
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|72 Sergei Bobrovsky
|32 GP, 15-11-3, 2.61 GAA, .905 SV%
|42 GP, 20-15-5, 3.27 GAA, .898 SV%
Carter Hart picked up a win via a shootout over the Bruins for the second time this season on Jan. 13, then suffered an injury in practice the next day. He missed nearly the next four weeks, which included the All-Star break and bye, resulting in nine games missed. The Flyers went 6-2-1 over the nine games with Brian Elliott leading the way. Hart makes his return to the net on Monday night.
Another matchup with the Panthers means another game with Sergei Bobrovsky in net against his former team. Bobrovsky has suffered three straight losses, making 44 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets before two straight regulation losses to Vegas and Pittsburgh. Bobrovsky made 35 saves in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Nov. 19.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Joel Farabee (illness, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|48 Morgan Frost
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Outside of Carter Hart's return, no changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Joel Farabee did return to practice, but Alain Vigneault noted that the forward lost some weight due to illness and is working to build that back up.
Panthers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Brian Boyle, Chris Driedger
Scratches: Denis Malgin
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|11 Jonathan Huberdeau
|16 Aleksander Barkov
|63 Evgenii Dadonov
|10 Brett Connolly
|21 Vincent Trocheck
|55 Noel Acciari
|77 Frank Vatrano
|14 Dominic Toninato
|68 Mike Hoffman
|8 Jayce Hawryluk
|7 Colton Sceviour
|13 Mark Pysyk
|Defense
|3 Keith Yandle
|5 Aaron Ekblad
|61 Riley Stillman
|6 Anton Stralman
|19 Michael Matheson
|52 Mackenzie Weegar
|Goalie
|72 Sergei Bobrovsky
|33 Samuel Montembeault
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-15th), Panthers (T-6th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-13th), Panthers (25th)
- Recent History vs. Panthers
- Oct. 16, 2018 - Flyers 6, Panthers 5 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Nov. 13, 2018 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Dec. 29, 2018 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (at FLA)
- Nov. 19, 2019 - Panthers 5, Flyers 2 (at FLA)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers
- Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
- Claude Giroux - 38 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 30 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.02 GAA, .889 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for first on the Flyers all-time list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
