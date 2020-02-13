Flyers-Panthers: Game 58 Preview

The Flyers next opponent is one they defeated just days ago. The Flyers took care of the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win on Monday night. Now the two teams meet again in Florida on Thursday night.

This could be the Flyers biggest test yet. Thursday night marks the first game back on the ice since a crushing 5-3 defeat to the Islanders where at least one standings point was snatched from their grasp with a last-minute goal.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Sean Couturier 57 16 34 50 Jonathan Huberdeau 56 19 49 68 Travis Konecny 54 19 28 47 Aleksander Barkov 53 16 39 55 Jake Voracek 57 11 32 43 Mike Hoffman 56 21 25 46 Claude Giroux 57 15 26 41 Evgenii Dadonov 56 23 18 41 James van Riemsdyk 57 16 18 34 Keith Yandle 56 5 35 40

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 11 Jonathan Huberdeau Last 5 Games: 3 G, 1 A, 4 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, -2

Sean Couturier didn't have the strongest game against the Islanders, despite getting the game-tying goal in the closing moments of the third period, and he has another tough task having to defend one of the best two-way forwards in the game in Aleksander Barkov. As one of the leaders of the team, he will need to deliver a solid performance to get the Flyers back on the right track.

Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled lately with just two points in the last five games and no goals in that time. With that in mind, Huberdeau came close to scoring several times in Monday's game, none closer than when he hit the post with a wide open net in the final minute of the third. He could be close to breaking out with a great performance.