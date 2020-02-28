Flyers-Rangers: Game 64 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

A few weeks ago, it felt like this weekend home-and-home series would have more potential to be a trap for the Flyers than a big game with a lot of playoff implications. But the New York Rangers have emerged as the hottest team in hockey at the moment, rolling off wins in nine of their last 10 games, including five straight following Thursday's comeback win over the Canadiens.

This recent surge has the Rangers just two points out of a playoff spot, while the Flyers, on a four-game winning streak of their own, look to maintain their place in third in the Metro with their sights now firmly set on taking another step and trying to catch the teams at the top.

It all starts on Friday night, when the Flyers play host in the weekend opener. Game time is 7 p.m.