Flyers-Red Wings: Game 53 Preview
02/03/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers return from the All-Star break started with a successful weekend, earning three out of a possible four points against the Penguins and Avalanche.
For several weeks, the Flyers have been playing the league's best teams on a consistent basis. The next two games present an opportunity to earn some points against some of the league's worst teams.
It starts on Monday night with a game in Detroit against the last-place Red Wings.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Detroit Red Wings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|52
|13
|33
|46
|Dylan Larkin
|53
|13
|24
|37
|Travis Konecny
|49
|17
|27
|44
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|53
|17
|19
|36
|Jake Voracek
|52
|11
|29
|40
|Robby Fabbri
|45
|12
|14
|26
|Claude Giroux
|52
|13
|22
|35
|Filip Hronek
|51
|9
|17
|26
|Kevin Hayes
|52
|16
|15
|31
|Anthony Mantha
|29
|12
|12
|24
|Player to Watch
|49 Joel Farabee
|59 Tyler Bertuzzi
|Last 5 Games: 4 G, 2 A, 6 P, +4
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, -3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|45 Jonathan Bernier
|25 GP, 12-5-4, 2.94 GAA, .901 SV%
|29 GP, 10-13-2, 2.92 GAA, .907 SV%
Brian Elliott will be back in goal for Monday night's game. Elliott took the loss in overtime in Friday's game in Pittsburgh, making 16 saves on 20 shots. The OT loss snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Elliott.
Jonathan Bernier gets the start for the Red Wings. Bernier made 30 saves on 31 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Bernier had won his previous two starts before that.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, out at least seven days), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|28 Claude Giroux
|11 Travis Konecny
|49 Joel Farabee
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|34 Alex Lyon
Lineup Notes
No changes to the Flyers lineup from Saturday. Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to return for Thursday night's game against New Jersey. Carter Hart was also on the ice for the morning skate with the rest of the team, but still has a little more recovery time.
Red Wings Projected Lineup
Injuries: Anthony Mantha, Filip Zadina, Frans Nielsen, Mike Green, Danny Dekeyser
Scratches: Jonathan Ericsson
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|59 Tyler Bertuzzi
|71 Dylan Larkin
|72 Andreas Athanasiou
|14 Robby Fabbri
|51 Valtteri Filppula
|29 Brendan Perlini
|43 Darren Helm
|41 Luke Glendening
|73 Adam Erne
|8 Justin Abdelkader
|70 Christoffer Ehn
|48 Givani Smith
|Defense
|17 Filip Hronek
|21 Dennis Cholowski
|22 Patrik Nemeth
|3 Alex Biega
|83 Trevor Daley
|74 Madison Bowey
|Goalie
|45 Jonathan Bernier
|35 Jimmy Howard
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (15th), Red Wings (T-29th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-14th), Red Wings (31st)
- Recent History vs. Red Wings
- Dec. 18, 2018 - Flyers 3, Red Wings 2 (at PHI)
- Feb. 16, 2019 - Flyers 6, Red Wings 5 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Feb. 17, 2019 - Flyers 3, RedWings 1 (at DET)
- Nov. 29, 2019 - Flyers 6, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
- Claude Giroux - 24 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 P
- Sean Couturier - 20 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 P
- Jake Voracek - 37 GP, 7 G, 21 A, 28 P
- Brian Elliott - 7-6-2, 2.36 GAA, .918 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 800 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
Comments
