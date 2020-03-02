Flyers-Red Wings: Game 53 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers return from the All-Star break started with a successful weekend, earning three out of a possible four points against the Penguins and Avalanche.

For several weeks, the Flyers have been playing the league's best teams on a consistent basis. The next two games present an opportunity to earn some points against some of the league's worst teams.

It starts on Monday night with a game in Detroit against the last-place Red Wings.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.