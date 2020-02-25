Flyers-Sharks: Game 63 Preview

Derek Grant and Nate Thompson make their Flyers debut as the team goes for a fourth straight win against the San Jose Sharks .

Monday's trade deadline brought two new faces to Philadelphia and both will be in the lineup as the Flyers continue their playoff push.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P Sean Couturier 62 19 36 55 Brent Burns 62 12 30 42 Travis Konecny 59 21 33 54 Timo Meier 62 20 21 41 Claude Giroux 62 17 30 47 Erik Karlsson 56 6 34 40 Jake Voracek 62 12 34 46 Evander Kane 56 21 16 37 James van Riemsdyk 62 18 20 38 Tomas Hertl 48 16 20 36

Player to Watch 38 Derek Grant 28 Timo Meier Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, -2 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4

Derek Grant comes from Anaheim and jumps right in to center the Flyers third line in his debut. Grant has four goals this month, but just one in the last six games.

Timo Meier enters Tuesday's game with just four goals in his last 14 games, but posted one of his best performances of the season against the Flyers in December, scoring a hat trick.