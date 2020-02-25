Flyers-Sharks: Game 63 Preview
02/25/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Monday's trade deadline brought two new faces to Philadelphia and both will be in the lineup as the Flyers continue their playoff push.
Derek Grant and Nate Thompson make their Flyers debut as the team goes for a fourth straight win against the San Jose Sharks.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|San Jose Sharks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|62
|19
|36
|55
|Brent Burns
|62
|12
|30
|42
|Travis Konecny
|59
|21
|33
|54
|Timo Meier
|62
|20
|21
|41
|Claude Giroux
|62
|17
|30
|47
|Erik Karlsson
|56
|6
|34
|40
|Jake Voracek
|62
|12
|34
|46
|Evander Kane
|56
|21
|16
|37
|James van Riemsdyk
|62
|18
|20
|38
|Tomas Hertl
|48
|16
|20
|36
|Player to Watch
|38 Derek Grant
|28 Timo Meier
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, -2
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|30 Aaron Dell
|37 GP, 19-12-3, 2.52 GAA, .909 SV%
|30 GP, 12-13-2, 2.90 GAA, .909 SV%
Carter Hart got another home win on Saturday against the Jets, making 27 saves in the process. He'll be back in net looking for a much better result than his first game against the Sharks back in December.
Aaron Dell gets the start for the Sharks after allowing three goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Dell has been the more consistent goalie for the Sharks, though they have had a lot of struggles in that area this season. Dell has a 3-0-1 record with a 1.24 GAA in four career starts against the Flyers, including one shutout.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Both Derek Grant and Nate Thompson enter the lineup following Monday's trades. Thompson will center the fourth line. Grant will center the third line. Scott Laughton moves up to play second-line wing.
Sharks Projected Lineup
Injuries: Tomas Hertl, Erik Karlsson, Melker Karlsson, Dalton Prout
Scratches: Maxim Letunov, Antti Suomela, Brandon Davidson
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|9 Evander Kane
|39 Logan Couture
|62 Kevin Labanc
|28 Timo Meier
|19 Joe Thornton
|7 Dylan Gambrell
|45 Lean Bergmann
|46 Joel Kellman
|11 Stefan Noesen
|20 Marcus Sorensen
|70 Alexander True
|73 Noah Gregor
|Defense
|51 Radim Simek
|88 Brent Burns
|44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|38 Mario Ferraro
|67 Jacob Middleton
|72 Tim Heed
|Goalie
|30 Aaron Dell
|31 Martin Jones
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16th), Sharks (26th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Sharks (1st)
- Recent History vs. Sharks
- Oct. 9, 2018 - Sharks 8, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Nov. 3, 2018 - Sharks 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at SJ)
- Dec. 28, 2019 - Sharks 6, Flyers 1 (at SJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
- Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
- Travis Konecny - 5 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
- Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 6.00 GAA, .793 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Scott Laughton needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
