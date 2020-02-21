Joel Embiid Kicks Off Final Stretch In Dominant Fashion

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers were back in action on Thursday night for the first time since the All-Star break. They hosted the Brooklyn Nets, looking to continue their dominant run at home this season. Ben Simmons was a late scratch in this game, so all the lights were on Joel Embiid.

Embiid carried his good showing in Sunday’s All-Star game into this game. He was a dominant force from the opening tip and carried the Sixers to a 112-104 victory in overtime.

Embiid left his mark all over this game. He logged 41 minutes and filled the entire stat-sheet in the process (pun intended). When the final buzzer went off Embiid had an incredible 39 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. It was arguably the most dominant that he has looked all season.

Whatever the Sixers needed down the stretch, Embiid stepped up and got it done. Whether it was knocking down multiple free throws to tie the game in the final minute to contesting the potentially game-winner from the Nets. The big man put the team on his back tonight and carried them to victory.

The Nets had no answer for Embiid, he was getting to all the spots he wanted to. Coming out the gates he knocked down multiple mid-range jumpers with ease and then proceeded to get whatever shot he wanted. He even showed off his footwork hitting Deandre Jordan with a nice euro-step for a layup.

Joel Embiid has been on the wrong end of a lot of criticism this season from the media. It was good to see him come out strong after the All-Star break and remind everyone about just how dominant he can be.

Although this performance was great, he needs to keep his foot on the gas. The Sixers still have a chance to slide up multiple spots in the conference before the season ends, and they are going to need Embiid to continue to dominate if they want to do that. His next chance to silence the doubters will be this weekend when the Sixers will travel to Milwaukee to face the conference-leading Bucks.



