Last Minute Sixers Trade Rumors

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are less than 24 hours from the trade deadline and the Sixers still have yet to make any moves. Elton Brand has been working behind the scenes to get some moves done to upgrade this roster. There have been two new players that the Sixers have become tied to as the deadline closes in.

Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls

The Sixers recently expressed interest in the Bulls’ wing. Although his stats do not look that glamours, he could be a nice addition to the team.

76ers and Grizzlies are possible landing spots for Denzel Valentine, per @KCJHoop — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2020

Currently, on the year Valentine is averaging 5.8 PPG in about 12 minutes of action a night. What makes him an enticing target is he is shooting 35.9% from three and outside shooting is something the Sixers are in desperate need of.

Valentine would also add another ball-handler off the bench and someone who can create their own shots in small samples. Both things the Sixers are also looking to upgrade at the deadline. With his outside shooting ability and upgrade in talent around him, he could bring a nice return on investment for what is given up to acquire him.

This could also be more than a rental, as the Sixers could easily retain Valentine in the offseason. He will become a restricted free agent this summer, and his qualifying offer will only be for $4.6 million. That is a price tag the Sixers could easily meet if they were looking to keep him moving forward.

Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistons

Reports came out today that the Sixers one of the teams in the mix to potentially acquire the Pistons’ stretch four. This deal could strongly benefit the Sixers.

Firstly, Morris is averaging 11 PPG to go with just under four rebounds a night and is shooting a stellar 39.3% from deep. The team could be looking to upgrade at the stretch four with Mike Scott going into multiple cold spells shooting the ball this season.

With a team that has been struggling with spacing and shooting this season, Morris could help. He could be a big that runs with some of the starters and can space the floor for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to attack the paint and have a reliable shooter to dish to on the wing.

Like Valentine, Morris will also be more than a rental. If the Sixers were to acquire him they would have him for next year as well. With being paid under five million dollars that will help this team as most of the salary cap is tied into the starting lineup.

The last thing that makes this deal interesting is the team he is on. Detroit seems like they are going to be sellers at the deadline. They will be without Blake Griffin for the rest of the season and are preparing for a possible Drummond departure either tomorrow or in the Summer. Which means that a rebuild could be right around the corner for the Pistons.

With that being said, the Sixers might be able to pry more from them. When working out a deal for Morris, they could also try and get a wing like Langston Galloway who is on an expiring contract. There is also Derek Rose who still hasn’t been moved and has been tied to the Sixers in recent.

There is still a pool of players out there the Sixers can acquire with the limited assets they have. It will be interesting to see if Elton Brand can pull a rabbit out of the hat before Thursday’s deadline.