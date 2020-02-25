Most Likely Alshon Jeffery Trade Destinations

By Steven Conrad Jr., Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

It seems like yesterday when Philadelphia Eagles fans were praising Alshon Jeffery for his efforts during the Eagles first-ever Super Bowl. Well, maybe not. Alson Jeffery's name has been constantly brought up in locker room drama over the last couple of seasons. Alshon Jeffery has been rumored to not like Carson Wentz. ESPN's Josina Anderson cited an anonymous source that felt the offense was too complicated for Carson Wentz back in October when the team was struggling at 3-3.

The Athletic is reporting that the Eagles are shopping Jeffery in hopes of trading him by the new league year in March. Today, we will take a look at which teams make the most sense as destinations for Alshon Jeffery.

New York Jets

The Jets make a lot of sense as a potential trade partner. For one, as reported by Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets are preparing for Robby Anderson to walk in free agency. The Jets will not want to enter the 2020-21 season without a legitimate receiving threat for Sam Darnold. Another factor to consider is that head coach Adam Gase; coached Jeffery during his time in Chicago. The last big reason why New York makes sense is that because the Jets have the 11th most cap space entering the offseason.

New England Patriots

Now, if and that's a big "if", Tom Brady returns; the New England Patriots will need to surround Brady with as many weapons as possible. Also, New England could pull off this trade to entice Brady to return and give the Patriots another shot. Fit is something that should be taken into account as well. There is no denying that throwing Alshon into a receiving corps of Edelman and Sanu would be dangerous.

Indianapolis Colts

Both Frank Reich and Mike Groh have worked with Alshon Jeffery. Reich obviously during the Eagles Super Bowl run. Groh worked with Jeffery in Philly, but also Chicago as well. Groh was Alshon's wide receivers coach in Chicago; which was during his pro bowl seasons. Factor those things into the Colts having a ton of cap space, as well as simply needing another wide receiving threat on the roster.