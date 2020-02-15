Phillies Add Outfielder Garlick in Trade With Dodgers

Pitchers and catchers have reported to Clearwater, Florida, and have already begun workouts. The Phillies, meanwhile are still busy making moves. On Saturday, the team announced that they have agreed on a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies have acquired outfielder Kyle Garlick. The Phillies sent left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert to the Dodgers to complete the deal. Because Gilbert was not on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated for assignment outfielder Nick Martini.

Garlick was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after the multi-player deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. Garlick was a rookie in 2019, appearing in 30 games and making 48 plate appearances. He served as a left fielder and pinch hitter for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers website Think Blue called his work in 2019 "admirable":

The 28-year-old Garlick put up fantastic numbers in the confines of the Pacific Coast League last year, slashing .314/.382/.675 with 25 doubles and 23 long balls over 81 games. At the big league level, he performed admirably, hitting .250/.321/.521 with three homers in 30 games. However, he was not recalled when rosters expanded in September, nor was he considered for the NLDS roster against the Nationals.

Garlick's power did come out at times last season:

Garlick will try to make the Phillies as a bench player. A right-handed hitter among many left-handed hitters, Garlick could help the Phillies should a need arise.

Speaking of left-handed hitters, Martini was another left-handed hitter among a crowded bunch in the Phillies outfield. The Phillies claimed Martini on waivers from the Reds this offseason. The Phillies could try to keep Martini around, should he clear waivers. He has minor league options remaining if the Phillies need to summon him from the minors.

Gilbert had been in camp with the Phillies and now must travel to Arizona to join the Dodgers. The 26 year-old was with Lehigh Valley in 2019 and had risen up through the Phillies system since being drafted in the sixth round of 2015. Gilbert was 2-4 with a 2.83 earned run average in 36 relief appearances for the IronPigs. Gilbert did not place among the Phillies Top 30 Prospects on MLB Pipeline.