Phillies Set to Retire Number 34 for Roy Halladay



(Photo Courtesy Steve Trapani for Sports Talk Philly)

When Roy Halladay retired after the 2013 season, almost immediately did the number 34 jersey get assigned once again. Halladay's friend A.J. Burnett took the number next Spring Training. Then it was worn by Aaron Harang, Brett Oberholtzer and Andrew Knapp, before he switched to 15 after Halladay's death. But now it has been decreed: no player will wear number 34 ever again.

The Phillies announced on Tuesday that the club will retire number 34 for Halladay:

On May 29, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game, Roy Halladay’s number will be retired in Philadelphia: https://t.co/vOgLdrSo68 pic.twitter.com/kEB7cf7jL2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 4, 2020

A ceremony will take place on Friday, May 29 prior to the club's game against the Washington Nationals.

Halladay was posthumously inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame last summer. Traditionally, the Phillies have retired the numbers of those inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. There was some question as to whether or not Halladay played long enough in Philadelphia (four seasons). But Halladay's accomplishments including a Cy Young Award, perfect game, and postseason no-hitter all occurred as a Phillies player.

Halladay's number is the first Phillies player to have his number retired by the Phillies since number 14 was retired for Jim Bunning back in 2001. In 2007 all of Major League Baseball retired number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson.

When the Phillies signed Bryce Harper as a free agent last season, number 34 was the only number he ever wore in the major leagues. He chose number 3 and stated that number 34 belonged to Halladay: ""I wore No. 34. But I thought Roy Halladay should be the last to wear it."

As of this May, Halladay's name will be attached to the number forever.