Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 61 Preview
Sixers Trends To Keep An Eye On

Phillies Win J.T. Realmuto Arbitration Case

02/20/2020

Realmuto

When the Phillies went to arbitration with All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, they felt they were being fair.  The Phillies offered $10 million, which would be a new record for catchers in their third year of arbitration.  But Realmuto and his agent decided asked for $12.4 million.  The two sides went to the arbitration table and the verdict is in.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the arbitrator has decided that the number presented by the Phillies was the better number.  As such, the Phillies will pay Realmuto $10 million in 2020.  That number exceeds the arbitration number of $8.275 million that Matt Wieters received from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies and Realmuto both have said that regardless of the verdict, the two sides hope to work out a long-term extension with one another.

The highest-paid catcher in baseball currently is Yasmani Grandal, who signed a four-year deal with the Chicago White Sox with an average annual value worth $18.25 million per year.  Realmuto probably will eclipse that number in terms of average annual value, and the years could be about right, though maybe the Phillies would go five seasons.

Now that this part of the process is over, the Phillies and Realmuto can get down to business.

Posted by on 02/20/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)