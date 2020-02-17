Powder Blue: A Philadelphia Phillies Podcast Episode #1
Take a listen to our new podcast with Frank Klose, Geoff Mosher and Hunter Brody. Among items discussed this week:
- Larry Bowa suggests that pitchers could make cheating stop on the mound with some bean balls
- Phillies re-sign Tommy Hunter, the only major league bullpen addition
- The large number of players in camp and their assigned jersey numbers
