Powder Blue Podcast: The New Phanatic, Realmuto, Starting Pitching
02/24/2020
Referenced this week:
- The Phanatic is "new"; can the Phillies win the lawsuit?
- Phillies win J.T. Realmuto arbitration case
- Nick Pivetta's Spring debut
Referenced this week:
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.