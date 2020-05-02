Report: Eagles To Promote Press Taylor, Add Two Offensive Coaches To Staff
02/05/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Wednesday was a busy day with a lot of news coming down about the coaching staff that will lead the team in 2020.
One of the first things that was noted the promotion of quarterback coach Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The #Eagles are adding passing game coordinator to QB coach Press Taylor’s title, source said. A promotion for a bright young assistant.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2020
Though not the offensive coordinator, the position is similar to what Mike Groh actually did this year.
Taylor is a rising star and it doesn't take much to see how he was able to get Carson Wentz going with no targets at the end of the 2019 season.
Of course, he is also credited with bringing the Philly Special to the team.
The Eagles are currently believed to be planning to go without and offensive coordinator and are instead opting for the run game/passing game coordinator setup that the 49ers had this past season.
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is the Eagles run game coordinator.
Despite an internal promotion, ESPN's Tim McManus reports that the Eagles are bringing in two new coaches to help add more wrinkles and ideas to the offensive side of the ball.
Eagles coaching staff coming together. Former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner are also expected to have a role, I'm told.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 5, 2020
Rich Scangarello has made stops with the Raiders, Falcons, 49ers and Broncos. He served as the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2019.
Andrew Breiner served as the head coach of Fordham University before following former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to Missippi State, where he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Neither of their official titles are yet known.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.