Report: Eagles To Promote Press Taylor, Add Two Offensive Coaches To Staff

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Wednesday was a busy day with a lot of news coming down about the coaching staff that will lead the team in 2020.

One of the first things that was noted the promotion of quarterback coach Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Eagles are adding passing game coordinator to QB coach Press Taylor’s title, source said. A promotion for a bright young assistant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2020

Though not the offensive coordinator, the position is similar to what Mike Groh actually did this year.

Taylor is a rising star and it doesn't take much to see how he was able to get Carson Wentz going with no targets at the end of the 2019 season.

Of course, he is also credited with bringing the Philly Special to the team.