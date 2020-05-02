Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Roy Halladay and the Kobe Bryant Aftershock
The New Birds Coaching Counsel

Report: Eagles To Promote Press Taylor, Add Two Offensive Coaches To Staff

02/05/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Wednesday was a busy day with a lot of news coming down about the coaching staff that will lead the team in 2020.

One of the first things that was noted the promotion of quarterback coach Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Though not the offensive coordinator, the position is similar to what Mike Groh actually did this year.

Taylor is a rising star and it doesn't take much to see how he was able to get Carson Wentz going with no targets at the end of the 2019 season.

Of course, he is also credited with bringing the Philly Special to the team.

The Eagles are currently believed to be planning to go without and offensive coordinator and are instead opting for the run game/passing game coordinator setup that the 49ers had this past season.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is the Eagles run game coordinator.

Despite an internal promotion, ESPN's Tim McManus reports that the Eagles are bringing in two new coaches to help add more wrinkles and ideas to the offensive side of the ball.

Rich Scangarello has made stops with the Raiders, Falcons, 49ers and Broncos. He served as the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2019.

Andrew Breiner served as the head coach of Fordham University before following former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to Missippi State, where he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Neither of their official titles are yet known.

Posted by on 02/05/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)