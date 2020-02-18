Report: Eagles To Release Nigel Bradham

Eagles are releasing veteran LB Nigel Bradham, who was just informed of Philadelphia’s decision, per source. Another notable cut, with more ahead in next month.

The offseason may have started for the Eagles last month, but their first cap move of the season came on Tuesday.

Bradham had been with the Eagles for the past four seasons, starting 58 games and registering two interceptions, 22 defensed passes, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five sacks and 348 tackles.

While Bradham had been a leader of the defense, his 2019 campaign was plagued by both injuries and a huge amount of missed tackles - not good for a run-first linebacker.

The move saves the Eagles $4.4 million and leaves a cap hit of $5.3 million for the upcoming season.

With Bradham out of the picture, the Eagles top linebackers are now Nate Gerry, TJ Edwards and Duke Riley with former CFL star Alex Singleton being the first off the bench.

The Eagles figure to have around $45 million in cap space with the move, but that is before a new contract is given to Malcolm Jenkins and any other extension that are likely to be given in the coming weeks.