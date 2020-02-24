Sixers Should Take A Look At Tyler Johnson

By Victor Williams, Sports Talk Philly Writer

With uncertainty surrounding the length of Ben Simmons’ absence, the Sixers will have to attempt to make up the production that he provides. Considering the recent tear that Simmons has been on in recent weeks, that will be no easy task. With Raul Neto being the only other pure point guard on the roster, the Sixers will either have to “manufacture” one (as Brett Brown so eloquently phrased it on Saturday night) or they’ll have to add someone. Alec Burks is still working his way into the rotation and Shake Milton, while capable of running the point in short stints, isn’t reliable in that role just yet. There is one veteran guard available to could help the Sixers.

Tyler Johnson played for the Miami Heat for 5 seasons, starting 56 games for them over that span. Johnson was recently waived by the Phoenix Suns once they informed him that he wouldn’t have much of a role the remainder of the season. He’s averaged 10.5 points a game in his career while shooting 36% from 3. The skillset to score alongside Embiid at the PG position has grown even more scarce since letting Trey Burke go and Johnson could help generate that spark. It would be worth it for the Sixers to at least explore waiving Kyle O’Quinn for him. O’Quinn has appeared in 22 games this year for the Sixers and likely won’t see much playing time with Norvel Pelle waiting in the wings.