The Life and Legacy of Kobe Bryant
02/02/2020
The Doc and Watkins tackled the tragedy in Southern California.
• The life & legacy of Kobe Bryant
• Derek Jeter’s less than unanimous hall vote
• Is Sportsradio WIP’s Andy Reid Day too much
• The Road to WrestleMania has begun! A breakdown of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble
• Super Bowl LIV preview • Eagles coaching search continues
• Philly sports round up: Flyers, 76ers, & Phillies talk
• Convenience store etiquette & more
The show airs LIVE every Tuesday night on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. Join the madness!
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.