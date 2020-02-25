The Philadelphia Eagles set to interview KJ Hamler tomorrow

By Justin Bradley, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to interview wide receiver KJ Hamler tomorrow. The Penn State wide receiver is projected to be late first or early second-round pick. With the Eagles having pick #21, they are in a good spot to draft him if they think he’s the guy. They might even be able to wait until the second round to get him. Hamler brings speed and explosiveness, something the Eagles desperately need. We won’t know Hamler’s official 40 time until Thursday. If he shows elite speed, he will move up on everybody’s draft boards. Hamler told the media today that he models his game after current Eagles wider receiver DeSean Jackson. Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time would be a great mentor for Hamler if he was drafted by the Eagles.

Hamler did get official measurements on Monday. Hamler was measured at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds and had a 9 and 3/8 inch hand size and 6-foot 1/2 wingspan. His hand size actually was very similar to taller receivers such as Justin Jefferson from LSU and Tee Higgins from Clemson. Hamler’s draft stock after the combine will all come down to his 40 time.

Miles Sanders and KJ Hamler are actually best friends. Hamler told the media today that they used to room together at Penn State. During his rookie year, Sanders called Hamler every week and they have talked about the possibility of playing together with the Eagles. “We always talk about it, that would be a fun adventure.” It would be really cool to see Hamler and Sanders play on the Eagles together and develop with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.