YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #68 - The Return of Claude





Claude Giroux's struggles to put up points this season is no secret, though the Flyers captain had three points in a win in Washington on Saturday to reach 800 for his career. This week, the guys discuss Giroux's struggles as well as the decision of Robert Hagg vs. Shayne Gostisbehere to round out the Flyers defensive lineup. They also break down the games this week against Detroit, New Jersey and Washington and look ahead to next week's busy schedule.

