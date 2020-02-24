YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #70 - Trade Deadline





Back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets and another win over the Jets on Saturday completed a 3-0-0 week for the Flyers, who are now in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

This week, the guys discuss another successful week for the Flyers, and also look ahead to Monday's trade deadline and discuss any moves the Flyers should look to make before the deadline arrives.

Join co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. for another week of great Flyers hockey talk.

