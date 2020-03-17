Eagles Bring Back Rodney McLeod

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that Rodney McLeod would be returning along with Hassan Ridgeway , Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Mills .

Shortly thereafter, the Eagles announced a move to help fill those holes.

It was a move that left the Eagles seemingly missing two starting receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks and now safeties.

The Eagles shocked many fans when the team announced that they would not be bringing safety Malcolm Jenkins back for the 2020 season.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with S Rodney McLeod on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/cTAiRiJ7sD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2020

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports the deal is for two years and worth $12 million.

Rodney McLeod's deal with #Eagles is two years, $12 million, per source — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 17, 2020

The move provides the Eagles with at least one starting safety and, along with the addition of Jalen Mills playing either safety or corner, gives the franchise the ability to look at any defensive backs on the market that they want to sign.

If they sign a safety, they move Mills to the third safety spot or outside corner. If they pick up corners, he moves to safety. If they acquire both, the team has depth at both positions.

McLeod is also a locker room leader and his two-year deal, along with the return of Mills, allows for some stability in the secondary as well as returns two of the leaders in the group.

McLeod has been with the Eagles for four seasons, but really only played in three of those due to injuries. He has 223 tackles, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles in that time.