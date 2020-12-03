Eagles Close Facilities, Staff To Work From Home Amid Virus Concerns

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Due to COVID-19 concerns, many sporting events have been cancelled or suspended, including the NBA season, the NHL season, the NLL season and many NCAA events.

While it is the offseason for the NFL, the league is still being affected by the pandemic.

With the draft and free agency upcoming, many staff members were scheduled to visit with players, attend pro days and complete further evaluations in preperation for the draft as well as free agents getting ready to visit teams to see if they will be a good fit and meet some of the staff.