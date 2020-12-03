Eagles Close Facilities, Staff To Work From Home Amid Virus Concerns
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Due to COVID-19 concerns, many sporting events have been cancelled or suspended, including the NBA season, the NHL season, the NLL season and many NCAA events.
While it is the offseason for the NFL, the league is still being affected by the pandemic.
With the draft and free agency upcoming, many staff members were scheduled to visit with players, attend pro days and complete further evaluations in preperation for the draft as well as free agents getting ready to visit teams to see if they will be a good fit and meet some of the staff.
Many of these plans are being cancelled and, in a statement from owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday, the Eagles announced that they will be closing their facilities and having employees work from home.
March 12, 2020
Travel for all coaches was cancelled on Wednesday.
Current word is that there will be no change in the schedule for the start of free agency or the draft, but there is discussion about changing how the draft will be held.
While the dates are not currently set to change, the NBA reported it would likely be playing without fans and not suspend operation just hours before it suspended operation, so everything is very fluid at this point.
