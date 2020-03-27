Eagles Exercise 2021 Option On Zach Ertz's Contract

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have had a pretty great free agency and while some fans may still be upset that the Eagles didn't overpay in a weak free agent market for receivers, the team is greatly improved everywhere on defense and hasn't lost too much other than offensive line depth on the other side of the ball.

The Eagles may only be looking for bargain deals at this point and they had one in-house to shore up.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles have exercised tight end Zach Ertz's 2021 option.