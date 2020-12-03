Eagles Tender Punter Cameron Johnston

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/12/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

In a housekeeping move, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Eagles have tendered punter Cameron Johnston.

As Zangaro mentions, it just means that Johnston will be back in 2020 and that was never really a question.

Johnston is the only special teamer without a new deal as both kicker Jake Elliott and Pro Bowl long snapper Rick Lovato recevied extensions over the course of the 2019 season.

Johnston was on a historic pace early in the season and was, at times, seemingly the only bright spot on the roster.

He made $570,000 in 2019.

