Eagles Tender Punter Cameron Johnston
03/12/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
In a housekeeping move, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Eagles have tendered punter Cameron Johnston.
The #Eagles tendered exclusive rights free agent Cameron Johnston. Basically just means he'll be on the roster next season for a minimum salary unless there's an extension.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 12, 2020
As Zangaro mentions, it just means that Johnston will be back in 2020 and that was never really a question.
Johnston is the only special teamer without a new deal as both kicker Jake Elliott and Pro Bowl long snapper Rick Lovato recevied extensions over the course of the 2019 season.
Johnston was on a historic pace early in the season and was, at times, seemingly the only bright spot on the roster.
He made $570,000 in 2019.
