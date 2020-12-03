Eagles Tender Punter Cameron Johnston

As Zangaro mentions, it just means that Johnston will be back in 2020 and that was never really a question.

The #Eagles tendered exclusive rights free agent Cameron Johnston. Basically just means he'll be on the roster next season for a minimum salary unless there's an extension.

In a housekeeping move, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Eagles have tendered punter Cameron Johnston.

Johnston is the only special teamer without a new deal as both kicker Jake Elliott and Pro Bowl long snapper Rick Lovato recevied extensions over the course of the 2019 season.

Johnston was on a historic pace early in the season and was, at times, seemingly the only bright spot on the roster.

He made $570,000 in 2019.