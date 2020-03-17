Eagles To Re-Sign Jalen Mills On One-Year Deal, Move Him To Safety

The move makes Mills the third re-signing in the past two days. The other two players re-signed were Hassan Ridgeway and Nate Sudfeld .

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that the Eagles will be bringing back Jalen Mills on a one-year deal and plan to move him to safety.

The Eagles have decided to return yet another member of their roster for another season.

As much flack as Mills gets from fans, he is a solid corner. His speed is his limiting factor and the Eagles may be looking to mitigate that issue with the switch to safety.

He was also the team's top corner during their Super Bowl LII run.

Mills serves as a major team leader and boosts the energy of his teammates, but hit move to safety likely means the departure of another locker room leader. Either free agent Rodney McLeod or veteran Malcolm Jenkins, who is unhappy with his contract, would seem highly likely to be on their way out with the move.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the deal is worth up to $5 million for Mills.

Since being a seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Mills has been the starter for one full season and half of two others as he dealt with injuries. He accumulated 37 passes defensed, 209 tackles and four interceptions during that time.