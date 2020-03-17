Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Power Blue Podcast: The Day Baseball Stopped
Eagles Release Malcolm Jenkins

Eagles To Re-Sign Jalen Mills On One-Year Deal, Move Him To Safety

03/17/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have decided to return yet another member of their roster for another season.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that the Eagles will be bringing back Jalen Mills on a one-year deal and plan to move him to safety.

The move makes Mills the third re-signing in the past two days. The other two players re-signed were Hassan Ridgeway and Nate Sudfeld.

As much flack as Mills gets from fans, he is a solid corner. His speed is his limiting factor and the Eagles may be looking to mitigate that issue with the switch to safety.

He was also the team's top corner during their Super Bowl LII run.

Mills serves as a major team leader and boosts the energy of his teammates, but hit move to safety likely means the departure of another locker room leader. Either free agent Rodney McLeod or veteran Malcolm Jenkins, who is unhappy with his contract, would seem highly likely to be on their way out with the move.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the deal is worth up to $5 million for Mills.

Since being a seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Mills has been the starter for one full season and half of two others as he dealt with injuries. He accumulated 37 passes defensed, 209 tackles and four interceptions during that time.

Posted by on 03/17/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)