Eagles To Sign Javon Hargrave To Three-Year Deal
03/16/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
While the Eagles missed out on the top cornerbacks on the market with Byron Jones and James Bradberry each choosing other teams, the Eagles will be adding yet another feared pass rusher to their defensive line to help out whoever is in the secondary.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Birds will be signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from across the state to a three-year, $39 million deal.
Former #Steelers DT Javon Hargrave is going to the #Eagles on a 3-year deal worth $39M, per @RosenhausSports. He gets $26M fully guaranteed at $13M per year. He becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
Hargrave, while not cheap, could be a big value signing as he is a young (27) building block for the defensive line who figures to be even more effective in a rotation with Fletcher Cox and Hassan Ridgeway.
Infact, Pro Football Focus gave him a rating over 80 and rated him as the eighth most valuable interior lineman in the league in 2019.
His acquisition will push Hassan Ridgeway and Anthony Rush to the fourth and fifth defensive tackle spots.
It's likely the Steelers looked to retain him, but they simply did not have the cap space to compete with the Eagles' offer.
Here are a few of the former third-round pick's highlights with the Steelers:
Pay Javon Hargrave pic.twitter.com/DV84pOWm93— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 16, 2020
In his four seasons in Pittsburgh, he tallied 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks to go with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He played in a rotation that will likely see his number of snaps similar to what they will be in Philadelphia over the past few years and most recently managed 60 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble during the 2019 campaign.
