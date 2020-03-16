Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Halapoulivaati Vaitai To Sign Five-Year Deal With Lions

Eagles To Sign Javon Hargrave To Three-Year Deal

03/16/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While the Eagles missed out on the top cornerbacks on the market with Byron Jones and James Bradberry each choosing other teams, the Eagles will be adding yet another feared pass rusher to their defensive line to help out whoever is in the secondary.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Birds will be signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from across the state to a three-year, $39 million deal.

Hargrave, while not cheap, could be a big value signing as he is a young (27) building block for the defensive line who figures to be even more effective in a rotation with Fletcher Cox and Hassan Ridgeway.

Infact, Pro Football Focus gave him a rating over 80 and rated him as the eighth most valuable interior lineman in the league in 2019.

His acquisition will push Hassan Ridgeway and Anthony Rush to the fourth and fifth defensive tackle spots.

It's likely the Steelers looked to retain him, but they simply did not have the cap space to compete with the Eagles' offer.

Here are a few of the former third-round pick's highlights with the Steelers:

In his four seasons in Pittsburgh, he tallied 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks to go with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played in a rotation that will likely see his number of snaps similar to what they will be in Philadelphia over the past few years and most recently managed 60 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble during the 2019 campaign.

Posted by on 03/16/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)