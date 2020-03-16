Eagles To Sign Javon Hargrave To Three-Year Deal

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While the Eagles missed out on the top cornerbacks on the market with Byron Jones and James Bradberry each choosing other teams, the Eagles will be adding yet another feared pass rusher to their defensive line to help out whoever is in the secondary.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Birds will be signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from across the state to a three-year, $39 million deal.

Hargrave, while not cheap, could be a big value signing as he is a young (27) building block for the defensive line who figures to be even more effective in a rotation with Fletcher Cox and Hassan Ridgeway.

Infact, Pro Football Focus gave him a rating over 80 and rated him as the eighth most valuable interior lineman in the league in 2019.